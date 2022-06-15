Bulls Summer Style Guide presented by Tissot

Check out new summer arrivals to beat the heat in style this offseason.

Anyone from here will tell you there’s nothing like summer in Chicago. From hitting the beach to posting up on our favorite patios, we’ve earned the sunshine, sandal season and the chance to pack our coats away. Instead, we’re swapping in new summer looks available at the Madhouse Team Store in the United Center Atrium.

First up, we’ve got to show off our new Bulls x lululemon collab. Stay cool on the move in this subtle joggers and tee combo with grayscale accessories.

Keeping in theme we have a matching set for the girl on the go, featuring the popular lululemon Align™ tank and leggings coupled with the Define jacket.

It’s festival season and you know the uniform. Freshen up your lineup with a new home DeRozan jersey, paired back with Bulls colors head to toe.

This look is ready for the rooftop. Elevate a simple jeans + tee with fashion-forward accessories and updated proportions.

For the chillier morning, rock this throwback Mitchell & Ness crew with clean black bottoms and a hat. Dress up the look with the perfectly matching Tissot SeaStar 1000 Black and Red Chrono. Dare we say Father’s Day gift?

We’re still in the Midwest where casual is king, but that doesn’t mean we can’t up our beachy loungewear game in a new cropped hoodie. Celebrate Pride Month with this 1966 x Boy Meets Girl Inspire With Us tote, available exclusively at the Madhouse Team Store.

Hit the court with confidence in a fresh Bulls fit with retro Js. You can’t go wrong with a graphic tee repping your city. Don’t forget to hydrate!

When all else fails, grab your belt bag and throw on a classic white tank and denim shorts. Make it a fashion-girl moment with puffy leather sandals. Happy summer!