Bulls Spring Style Guide Presented By Tissot

We’re finally shedding our puffer coats and showing off new spring styles.

It’s that unpredictable time of year when you never know if you need an umbrella, a light jacket, or sunglasses. We’re prepared to take you through it all with transitional-weather fashion, just in time to cheer on the Bulls in the postseason. Shop these looks and more at the Madhouse Team Store in the United Center Atrium.

We’re not quite ready to pack up all our layers and this bomber is the perfect add-on to start off spring. Dress up your fanwear with satin and patent leather sheen paired with bright whites.

We’ve missed sunny neighborhood walks and are ready to break out our white sneaks without fear of slush puddles. Pair a simple crop tee with these Bulls x lululemon leggings, a Madhouse Team Store exclusive.

There’s something springy about this earthy camo hoodie tee, which makes a statement with classic jeans and kicks.

Toes, meet world. Chunky sandals are confirmed still trendy, along with your ripped jeans and cutoff sweatshirts. This Bulls x MTV crewneck adds a nostalgic touch.

Hit the blacktop looking fresh in a clean logo hoodie that lets these shorts, designed by Chicago’s own Hebru Brantley, take the spotlight.

This getup is prepped and ready for farmer’s market season. Keep it sustainable by bringing your own bag, namely this enviable Bulls champions tote.

We almost kept this whole ’fit two-tone but had to spice it up with some Bulls red, courtesy of 1966. This windbreaker is the ideal layer to bring along for a day out.