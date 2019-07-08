BULLS SIGN DANIEL GAFFORD

The Chicago Bulls have signed Daniel Gafford, the team's 38th-overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not released.

Gafford (6-11, 233) appeared in 32 games for Arkansas in 2018-19 and averaged 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.03 blocks per game while shooting 66.0 percent from the field. He was voted a 2018-19 AP Honorable Mention All-American and was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. Gafford was just the sixth Razorback to be a consensus choice for First Team All-SEC, and just the second Razorback to be named both First Team All-SEC and to the SEC All-Defensive Team. He was named SEC Player of the Week twice. Gafford's field goal percentage last season led the SEC, and he ranked fourth in the SEC in scoring, second in rebounding, and third in blocks. He was one of two players in the NCAA to shoot at least 60.0 percent from the field and average 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.00 blocks per game, and was the only player in the SEC to rank among the top-5 in scoring (4th), rebounding (2nd), blocks (3rd), offensive rebounds (2nd, 2.84) and defensive rebounds (3rd, 5.81).

In his career at Arkansas, Gafford averaged 14.3 points 7.4 rebounds and 2.10 blocks in 67 games (58 starts) over two seasons. His career field goal percentage of 63.5 is second-best in Arkansas history, and his career blocked shots total of 141 is sixth-best in school history. Of Gafford's 378 field goals made in his career, 43.0 percent (163 total) were dunks. In 2017-18, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week.