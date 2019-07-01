Bulls Sign Coby White

The Chicago Bulls have signed 2019 NBA Draft No. 7 selection Coby White. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not released.

White (6-5, 185) played in 35 games (35 starts) for the University of North Carolina in 2018-19 and averaged 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.09 steals in 28.5 minutes per game. His scoring average was the fifth-highest in UNC freshman history, and his assists average ranked seventh in the ACC. White scored a season-high 34 points on Feb. 26, 2019, vs. Syracuse, and was the ninth Tar Heel – and only freshman – to have three games in a season with at least 33 points. The guard was voted to the 2018-19 All-ACC Second Team and All-Freshman Team, and he made a UNC freshman-record 82 3-pointers last season. White tied Duke's Zion Williamson with a conference-leading five ACC Freshman of the Week awards.

Named North Carolina Mr. Basketball 2018, White was the state's all-time high school leading scorer, breaking the record with 3,573 points at Greenfield School. He participated in the 2018 McDonald's and Jordan Brand games, and he was the leading scorer for Team USA at the FIBA Americas U-18 Championship in June of 2018 with 15.3 points per game.

