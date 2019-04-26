Bulls Season Rewind 18-19: Wayne Selden Jr.

SEASON GAMES PLAYED POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS 2018-2019 75 6.9 2.4 1.5 2017-2018 35 9.3 1.6 1.9 2016-2017 14 5.1 1.1 0.9

Shooting guard Wayne Selden Jr., acquired (along with a second-round pick) from Memphis in midseason in a trade for swingman Justin Holiday, was relatively unknown to Bulls fans coming in. Through smart, solid play (in 22 minutes a game for the Bulls he averaged 8 points and over 3 rebounds), he endeared himself to fans and teammates as he played out the stretch of the season as a regular in the Bulls rotation.

Selden was a decorated college player for the Kansas Jayhawks, being named to Second-Team All-Big 12 in his junior season and averaging 13.8 points per game for a team that went into the postseason as the country's Number 1 overall team before being upset in the Elite Eight by eventual champion Villanova (whose point guard at the time was his current teammate Ryan Arcidiacono). After going undrafted, Selden worked his way through the G League to ultimately become a rotation player for Memphis, and he brought that hardscrabble fighting attitude to each game as a Bull.

Let’s take a look at some of his best games with Chicago this season:

January 30, at Miami (Bulls 105, Heat 89)

Selden Stat Line: 20 points (6-10 FG), 4-6 3PT, 8 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

While most of Chicago was suffering through one of the coldest days in recent memory (the polar vortex keeping most people inside), the Bulls were on the road in sunny Miami, and Wayne Selden was absolutely on fire. Hitting 4 out of his 6 three pointers was good enough, but everything was clicking for Selden on this night: setting up his teammates (his 8 assists were a career high) as the Bulls put up one of their most complete efforts of the season in a road rout of the Heat.

January 27, vs Cleveland (Cavs 104, Bulls 101)

Selden Stat Line: 15 points (6-8 FG), 3-4 3PT, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Though the Bulls lost a close one against the Cavs, Selden was battling and contributing all over the floor for the Bulls in this matchup. Selden and teammate Lauri Markkanen were the only Bulls who could find their shot from long range, combining to shoot 7-11 from downtown while their teammates combined to go just 2 of 15. Overall, Selden provided exactly what a role player should – solid shooting when his opportunity came up while contributing elsewhere on the floor in a tight game.