Bulls Season Rewind 18-19: Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot

SEASON GAMES PLAYED POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS 2018-2019 50 4.6 1.9 0.5 2017-2018 52 5.8 1.4 1.0 2016-2017 69 6.4 2.2 1.1

French forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 1, was able to get some court time and showcase his skills with the Bulls after a half season with the Thunder in which he struggled to find court time. Given minutes and a role, he averaged the best numbers of his career (6.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game) after arriving in Chicago.

Though his time with the Bulls was brief – and he played largely after the team was ravaged with injuries down the stretch of the season – the 23-year-old tried to showcase the skills that made him a first round draft pick in 2016 by Philadelphia. Let’s take a look at some of his notable performances in a Bulls uniform:

March 30, vs Raptors (Toronto 124, Bulls 101)

Luwawu-Cabarrot Stat Line: 18 points (6-13 FG), 4-9 3PT, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist

The Bulls – playing this one extremely shorthanded, missing rotation players including Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, Wendell Carter and Otto Porter - were never really able to find their groove after a strong first quarter, falling behind to a Raptors team gearing up for a long playoff run. Luwawu-Cabarrot was a bright spot in an otherwise tough game, getting his first ever double-double with season-high 18 points and a career-high 10 boards. His versatility and shotmaking in this one showcased his talents, even with an undermanned team unable to stay in the game.

March 20, vs Wizards (Bulls 126, Washington 120 OT)

Luwawu-Cabarrot Stat Line: 13 points (5-9 FG), 3-5 3PT, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

In this game – a nip-and-tuck overtime win over the Wizards – Luwawu-Cabarrot gave the team great productivity in his 26 minutes off the bench. In addition to strong shooting from long range, Luwawu-Cabarrot did a bit of everything (including a pair of steals) in a game in which every possession mattered.