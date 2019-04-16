Bulls Season Rewind 18-19: Cristiano Felicio
|SEASON
|GAMES PLAYED
|POINTS
|REBOUNDS
|ASSISTS
|2018-2019
|60
|4.0
|3.6
|0.6
|2017-2018
|55
|5.6
|4.2
|1.0
|2016-2017
|66
|4.8
|4.7
|0.6
|2015-2016
|31
|3.4
|3.3
|0.8
It’s no secret that Bulls fans had higher expectations for the big man out of Brazil, who worked his way into a four-year deal with the team in the offseason of 2017 after showing promise as a high-energy big man off the bench. This season, Cristiano Felicio found himself struggling to get court time over veteran Robin Lopez and rookie first-round pick Wendell Carter Jr., finding his minutes spotty and largely playing a cleanup role in the closing minutes of games. Felicio finally got real playing time for an undermanned team in the final few weeks of the season, and tried to bring a high motor and effort on a team lacking healthy bodies.
Let’s take a look at a couple of Felicio’s best performances from this season:
March 20 vs Wizards (Bulls 126, Washington 120 OT)
Felicio Stat Line: 15 points (7-11 FG), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block
You could tell this one just meant a little bit more. Playing against former teammates Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker, the Bulls pulled out an overtime win at home against a Wizards team fighting to make the playoffs. Felicio stepped in to provide maybe his biggest contribution of the season – scoring 15 points in just 20 minutes off the bench and giving the Bulls a big spark in a game in which every bucket mattered.
March 18 at Suns (Bulls 116, Phoenix 101)
Felicio Stat Line: 10 points (3-5 FG), 8 rebounds
Two days earlier, the Bulls went into Phoenix and picked up a win over the Suns to snap a five-game losing streak. Matched up against a young Suns frontcourt headlined by #1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, Felicio held his own and contributed a very solid 10 points and 8 rebounds in just under 19 minutes of play.
