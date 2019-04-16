Bulls Season Rewind 18-19: Cristiano Felicio

SEASON GAMES PLAYED POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS 2018-2019 60 4.0 3.6 0.6 2017-2018 55 5.6 4.2 1.0 2016-2017 66 4.8 4.7 0.6 2015-2016 31 3.4 3.3 0.8

It’s no secret that Bulls fans had higher expectations for the big man out of Brazil, who worked his way into a four-year deal with the team in the offseason of 2017 after showing promise as a high-energy big man off the bench. This season, Cristiano Felicio found himself struggling to get court time over veteran Robin Lopez and rookie first-round pick Wendell Carter Jr., finding his minutes spotty and largely playing a cleanup role in the closing minutes of games. Felicio finally got real playing time for an undermanned team in the final few weeks of the season, and tried to bring a high motor and effort on a team lacking healthy bodies.

Let’s take a look at a couple of Felicio’s best performances from this season:

March 20 vs Wizards (Bulls 126, Washington 120 OT)

Felicio Stat Line: 15 points (7-11 FG), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

You could tell this one just meant a little bit more. Playing against former teammates Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker, the Bulls pulled out an overtime win at home against a Wizards team fighting to make the playoffs. Felicio stepped in to provide maybe his biggest contribution of the season – scoring 15 points in just 20 minutes off the bench and giving the Bulls a big spark in a game in which every bucket mattered.

March 18 at Suns (Bulls 116, Phoenix 101)

Felicio Stat Line: 10 points (3-5 FG), 8 rebounds

Two days earlier, the Bulls went into Phoenix and picked up a win over the Suns to snap a five-game losing streak. Matched up against a young Suns frontcourt headlined by #1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, Felicio held his own and contributed a very solid 10 points and 8 rebounds in just under 19 minutes of play.