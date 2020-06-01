Bulls name Adam Amin new TV play-by-play announcer

The Chicago Bulls announced today the hiring of Adam Amin as the team's new primary TV play-by-play broadcaster. Amin will succeed Neil Funk, who will retire his headset at the conclusion of the 2019-20 NBA regular season. Amin will call game action alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King on the exclusive home of Bulls basketball, NBC Sports Chicago, beginning in the 2020-21 season.

"We knew replacing Neil would not be an easy task, but as we got to know Adam over the last two seasons and became even more familiar with his work, he rose to become our top choice," said team President and COO Michael Reinsdorf. "Adam knows our fans because he grew up a Bulls fan. That was important to us. We wanted to find someone who not only had the talent, but who also understood our history and the role the Bulls play in the lives of our city and our fans. When he and Stacey worked together, we received so much positive feedback that I know our fans are going to really enjoy the work of this new broadcast duo. Adam brings strong credentials to this role, as well as an energy, charisma and innate storytelling ability that help him immediately connect with his audience whether he's behind a microphone, at an event or on social media. He's a perfect fit as our new TV play-by-play announcer to call the next generation of Bulls games, and we're thrilled that he's joining the Bulls family."

"Adam is a rising star in the sports broadcasting industry and, even though he will have big shoes to fill in replacing a legend like Neil, he will be an excellent addition to our Bulls telecasts beginning next season," added Kevin Cross, Senior Vice President/General Manager, NBC Sports Chicago. "Adam is a proud Chicagoan who has a deep understanding of the team's history and the enormous impact they have on their local, national and global fan base. We look forward to having Adam on our team."

"The experience of filling in for Mr. Funk gave me a glimpse of what it's like to work with such an exceptional group of professionals inside the Bulls organization and NBC Sports Chicago," said Amin. "To have the privilege of joining the Chicago Bulls broadcast team is way beyond a dream coming true. The little kid sitting on the floor of his parents' basement watching Bulls games could never have imagined this. I am absolutely ecstatic and truly grateful to the organization for trusting me with this opportunity."

Amin is entering his first season with FOX Sports as a play-by-play announcer for the network's NFL and MLB coverage, and he will continue in this role while serving as the lead TV voice for the Bulls. For those games Amin is absent, the team will slot in a substitute play-by-play announcer. Plans will be announced at a later date.

Prior to joining FOX, he spent nine years at ESPN where he covered a multitude of high-profile sports and events across multiple mediums. He began his NBA broadcasting career in December of 2016 at the United Center calling a Bulls versus Timberwolves game and has since called numerous regular season and playoff broadcasts for ESPN and ESPN Radio, including three consecutive conference finals series. Amin's other duties have included college football on ABC/ESPN, NFL and MLB playoff broadcasts on ESPN Radio, two Women's Final Fours, five Women's College World Series, the McDonald's High School All-American Games, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, and NCAA championship events in wrestling, volleyball, and baseball. He could also be seen hosting Baseball Tonight and anchoring NFL and college basketball studio programming. Amin also currently serves as play-by-play voice for Chicago Bears preseason telecasts.

Amin has also handled play-by-play, hosting and reporting tasks for Turner Sports Digital/NCAA Productions, FOX Sports Wisconsin, the Illinois High School Association and the Horizon League Network. He began his career with stops in Gary, Ind. and Somerset, N.J. calling minor league baseball, as a studio host for football and basketball broadcasts at Valparaiso University, and as Sports Director at KUOO Radio in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

A native of Addison, Ill. and alum of Addison Trail High School, Amin graduated with a degree in television and radio from Valparaiso University where he was twice named Indiana Collegiate Sportscaster of the Year by the state association of broadcasters. He currently resides in Chicago.