Bulls Draft History Quiz Think you're familiar with the Bulls' draft history?

Who was the first college player ever drafted by the Chicago Bulls?

In franchise history, how many times have the Bulls picked in the top 5 in the NBA Draft?

From which team did the Bulls acquire the rights to Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen in a 1987 Draft Night trade?

In what year did the Bulls draft Stacey King with their 6th pick of the 1st round?

True or False: The Bulls selected Toni Kukoc with their 1990 1st round draft pick?

In their history the Bulls have used their first round draft pick to select eight players whose final collegiate games were for the NCAA National Championship. Four of the draftees’ won the National Championship and four did not. Can you name the four winners?

The Bulls currently hold the 7th overall pick in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft. Which of these players was not drafted at No. 7?



Who are the only two players the Bulls have ever drafted #1 overall?

The Bulls drafted Michael Jordan in the first round of the 1984 NBA Draft. What pick was he?

Look's like you'll need some more time prior to being drafted.

Decent, but not yet All-Star talent. Keep working on your game.