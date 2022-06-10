Ask Sam mailbag: Trade rumors, Finals thoughts, Vucevic, and more

Sam Smith:

There's been a lot of speculation about this for a while now, and this week a bunch more percolating. I've generally been opposed never having been a fan of Gobert's one-way game. It sounds like a leak coming from the Jazz. Here's a guy Gobert — I don't know him — who the best player on his team apparently doesn't want to play with, turns 30 this month and is owed $160 million for the next four years. Who never has been beyond the second round of the playoffs, and if you examine the teams in the conference finals, all the "big" guys are active, 6-9 types like Bam Adebayo, Robert Williams, Al Horford, Kevon Looney and whoever the Mavericks were playing. Sure, there are big man exceptions like Embiid and Jokic and perhaps Ayton, but that's not Gobert. And then the Bulls could have four players making about $120 million, which is about the cap total for next season. So perhaps you could acquire Gobert for what doesn't look like an overwhelming package with Vucevic's expiring deal and reserves.

The other part of the speculation as you note has Pat Williams included. After all, Gobert is a multiple Defensive Player of the Year. So the thinking would be you have to at least come close to matching talent. And the Bulls need defense and all that. But it also sounds a bit like sitting down for a lunch of a chili cheese dog and a banana split washed down by a milk shake. You better consider the long term ramifications. I'd hope the Bulls would step away from the table.