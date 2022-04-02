Ask Sam Mailbag: The development of LaVine and White, DeRozan for All-NBA and more
Sam answers your questions about the development of the Bulls young players, the chances that a Bull wins an individual award and more.
Remind Me Later •
Body
Brodie Larsh:
Now that we're only a couple weeks away from the end of the season, which Bulls players do you think have a shot at some individual awards?
DeRozan making 1st or 2nd team All-NBA? Will Zach make 3rd team All-NBA? Is Caruso All-Defense despite missing time? Will Ayo make All-Rookie 2nd team? AKME (President of Baksetball Operations Arturas Karnisovas and/or general manager Marc Eversley) still in the running for executive of the year despite the recent slump?
Sam Smith:
Perhaps Thursday against the Clippers was DeRozan's, Hey, don't forget about me moment. It hasn't otherwise been a very good marketing campaign. Too bad there weren't first half awards. DeRozan still gets the MVP chants at home, but he's out of the top five, not that anyone but No. 1 receives anything.
As an aside, I've been a little baffled by the preliminary reports and speculation that have Nikola Jokic repeating as MVP. He's been great; I agree with that. He's certainly valuable, but the history of the award has it very much tied to team success. It's hardly Jokic's fault with the absences of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, but the Nuggets still are fighting off the Timberwolves for the play-in. It's why Bill Russell kept winning the award when Wilt was averaging 50 points. And, by the way, 25 rebounds and still winning 50 games. It must be one of those baseball-like analytics things where I recall some .500 pitcher was Cy Young winner and Andre Dawson for the last place Cubs was MVP. I know it's quaint, but I still believe we should value winning.
I don't see how Giannis and Embiid can't be one/two. Anyway, back to the Bulls at the ESPYs. Probably not going. I do believe DeMar has done enough—since the entire season and not the last six weeks should matter—to be All-NBA, probably second team. First team looks like Giannis, Jokic and Embiid up front and maybe Luka Doncic and Devin Booker. Ja Morant would have been but has missed so many games. LeBron James probably gets a second team with Jayson Tatum, though not even in the play-in? Is that all-NBA? Maybe Steph Curry in there somewhere by habit for his first half if he recovers. Karl-Anthony Towns deserves a spot. Maybe Kevin Durant as now he at least gets over 50 games.
It will be tough for Zach with the late season team slump, though you still could make a third team case. But probably some Bucks or Jimmy Butler depending on who finishes first in the East.
Caruso's missed way too much time to be considered. Ayo has a chance for All-Rookie, at least second team, though the Bulls have had a lot of that with Markkanen first team and Patrick Williams and Coby White second team. It's what you do after that. I still believe even with the late season slump that Karnisovas should be winner of Executive of the Year for this turnaround and culture change.
Yeah, the Bulls have a culture, too. I know Pat Riley didn't copyright that one even if it sounds like it from down there sometimes.
Dwayne Corry:
Every team needs to learn in the playoffs how to play playoff ball. Really doesn't matter what sport. I do believe the loss of Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams has hurt this team in the short term but will make this team better next season (especially in the playoffs).
I appreciate the hard work and effort this team has produced. It certainly reminded me some of the old days and provided an entertaining season compared to recent times. OK question. How do I explain to my children that no matter how hard I try I will never be able to explain to them the sound of the old barn. Video's do not do justice to that grand old lady.
Playoff hockey one night, playoff basketball the next was just something I will always be grateful for. Any ideas?
Sam Smith:
You're right. There's no repeating that sound or that environment. It's certainly one of those you had to be there things. I know kids (and middle aged parents since the stadium has been gone for almost 30 years) hate to hear that. But if you weren't in that building for Bulls/Pistons, Bulls/Knicks, Hawks/Red Wings, Hawks/Blues, you have no idea, the sound rising in a whirling crescendo that you almost expected the roof to blow. You felt the building shaking even if we don't think it was possible. But nobody was sure. Like most history, you never quite realize the moment when you are in it. But I haven't heard it since and doubt I ever will. I'd advise imagination.
Pete Zievers:
The whole Laker dissolution has been going on all season, but I just stopped to look at the standings. Holy socks! They're a bunch worse than the Clips. That can't settle very well out there. I understand that Westbrook isn't a good fit with any star-level talent, but having trouble buying the idea that that's the root cause. OK, the roster is pretty much a disaster, but yowch.
Is it more the case that it's a bunch of creaky old men?
The'72 Redskins worked because George Allen ran that team masterfully and the players were pretty familiar with each other from generous shared experience with the Rams. Lakers seem more like a bad AAU team where the players want the game to be considered a foregone conclusion/afterthought and imperial bearing is supposed to evoke a "shiver me timbers" shudder.
If LeBron is playing distracted, no surprise to me but I used to think that Anthony Davis was a heck of a player. Say to me some sooth.
Sam Smith:
Well, Davis—(Street Clothes) as Charles Barkley calls him—has been in his street clothes uniform the last month or so, though supposedly is back this weekend. LeBron seems to have pretty much decided he just wants records now, oldest player to win a scoring title, getting ready to pass Kareem, staying healthy to play with his kid; so he seems pretty much checked out for the winning. He knows titles are history. Management traded or let go basically all their defensive players and shooters thinking Westbrook was a former MVP and they'd have, you know, a Big Three.
He's difficult to play with because he doesn't much understand basketball isn't a track meet and has chased away a number of teammates over the years. I believe the Lakers thought LeBron (and, of course, Davis) would miss games, so Westbrook could run the team. It made some sense, but then they made it an old timers game, and Westbrook has no ability to play off LeBron as a shooter. Plus, and I can't blame Westbrook for this, they seem to have sent Westbrook all sorts of different signals about what they want him to do, and he's just paralyzed at times, which has fed into community condemnation.
The biggest surprise to me has been how basically cooperative Westbrook has been with media; much more so than in Oklahoma City, where the media tried to build him a statue. Management seemed to have lost confidence in the coach early on, so the players seem basically to be ignoring him knowing he's gone after this season. And that's just the start. Yes, they're in a pitched battle for 10th place. The HBO series about the 80s Lakers probably has done the most to save their season.
Mike Sutera:
What a throwback game from Dwight Howard on Thursday, 21 and 12. Even made two of three free throws. I'd be willing to bring him in next season as a backup. Still better than Tony Bradley.
Sam Smith:
Poor Tony. I assume he's picking up his player option for next season even as Billy seems to have moved on from him. I'm not a huge fan, but I am a little bit of a fan of his huge. I understood the desire to get help from a big in the buyout market for Thompson, but he doesn't move that well and apparently is not going to grow any more. He is tough and does work hard to get some impressive offensive rebounds. Of course, if officials called hooking fouls he'd have six within two minutes.
Though I have never been much of a fan of Howard's, I do like that idea. He's not as explosive as he once was, and he really played the bully a lot even when he was an athlete. But he's physical, has size and some presence and to me would be worth a look rather than pursuing some bigger name like Mitchell Robinson or Jusuf Nurkic or the restricted guys they seemingly can't like Deandre Ayton.
Parker Lerdal:
How are the Spurs are going to the playoffs?
Sam Smith:
Not quite yet, but who had the Lakers 11th? I thought I was being tough when I picked them fourth, I believe. Davis actually is due back this weekend, so maybe. But I see LeBron's rehabbing his ankle, which reminds me of one of the great moments in NBA history, and I was right there.
I had gone out to cover the Jazz' Western Conference finals with the Lakers. I was doing a lot of that next opponent stuff for the Bulls playoffs, and got to know the Jazz well from the 1997 series. Shaq and Kobe were there, so it was a very talented, if disorganized, team. So a gaggle of media is standing around on the court as practice was ending (you were allowed a lot back then) as the Lakers were down 3-0.
They got into the circle for that one-two-three thing, and Nick Van Exel (and I could see he was joking) goes, one-two-three-Cancun. They were swept, not that they were going to win with one-two-three-Showtime. They should get into the play-in, but LeBron probably can see even if the Lakers get in and through the play-in it's just more criticism for everyone. Maybe best to make sure no one loses their security deposits. We'll see how that ankle goes.
Eric Cohen:
When the Bulls were playing their best basketball early in the season- 48 minutes of tenacious defense and flying around on offense- I felt Lonzo Ball was the glue and the motor.
Since his injury, it has been a more methodical brand of basketball, not maximizing the strengths of this athletic and deep team.
Having Lonzo back for a playoff push may be just what the struggling team needs- more Chi Slamma Jamma and less emphasis on specialized shotmaking.
Sam Smith:
Sounds good, but that seems like quite the genie-in-a-bottle wish given knee surgery and ankle problems. Sports isn't great these days with transparency on injuries, so we really don't know. Heck, hockey won't even tell you which body part. It's always been viewed as a competitive edge thing. But the Bulls do miss Ball because, as you may recall, it took a long time to find someone like that. You know, a point guard.
The Bulls had been through tryouts for several years after Rose from, let's count them: Kris Dunn, Rondo, Isaiah Canaan, D.J. Augustin, Cameron Payne (who became pretty good to everyone's surprise), Jerian Grant, Michael Carter-Williams, Kay Felder, Aaron Brooks, Mike James, Nate Robinson, Marquis Teague, Walt Lemon, Ryan Arcidiacono, Tomas Satoransky. New management figured out pretty quickly what their first free agency priority should be. And it seemed to be working. But stuff happens as we saw with Rose.
Ayo has filled in wonderfully and so has Caruso, but they're not point guards. Donovan gave Caruso a try and went back to Ayo, but Ayo plays slowly and that stalls the offense. LaVine pushes more, but Donovan's understandably had to hold him back with his knee issues.
I doubt we'll get a definitive answer on Ball for awhile since, at least for planning purposes, I'm sure the Bulls wouldn't mind their playoff opponent having another guy to plan for. But it would be an awful lot to ask or expect even if he can play to come off surgery and a delayed rehabilitation and return to that early season form based on speed and activity for Game 1 of the playoffs.
He's a Ball, not a meteor.
Michael Murden:
Earlier this season, when Lonzo Ball was playing well and the Bulls were leading the conference people wondered why New Orleans let him walk. There was talk that maybe the Pelicans knew something about him.
Now we hear that his knee is not healing like the Bulls expected. Is it possible the secret was that his knee was not sound all along? I assume he passed a physical but might the Pelicans have pulled a fast one on us?
Sam Smith:
Given the New Orleans franchise history, it seems unlikely they've done that to anyone.
And if they were so knowing about health, they might have a better idea about Zion Williamson. Bad things happen to good people. We, of course, have to provide the usual disclaimer about not being doctors, and that before a trade can be approved players have to pass a physical and present all their medical history.
We knew Lonzo had a meniscus problem before, and those are not unusual with top players. I believe Westbrook has had several, and they are not to his shooting eye or arm. His knees still seem to work fine. Dwayne Wade had several such surgeries during his career. And kept going. I suspect part of the complication may be the vague talk about a bone spur and some ankle issue.
Setbacks in these sorts of things are not unusual, especially in this era when players are not pushed back to play as quickly and tend to take more time (see Ben Simmons, et al). For now, it doesn't seem abnormal to me with Ball.
Mike Queen:
Ron Harper's kid is chubby but he's a decent 3-point shooter. Is he worth a look in the 2nd round? That and it would be cool to see Ron around.
Sam Smith:
Well, Tim Hardaway's and Glenn Robinson's kids did reasonably well. Harvey's Grant's, too. Rutgers isn't usually a big time pro feeder, and I don't watch much college ball. But I have a bit during the tournament and if Chet Holmgrem is a top five pick this is a very bad draft. The Purdue guy looks and moves like an NBA player and I've seen him No. 1 on some lists now, and he actually should be better in the NBA instead of whatever they were doing there. It looked liked they put him in some bad spots in the tournament. I think there's more there from the Duke guy, but he doesn't seem to have the fire.
Maybe they need a new coach. Oh, Harper. I haven't seen him play other than highlights, but he looks like he's a gamer. You can do worse in the second round.
Trevor Hoffler:
Why does the NY media pride itself on giving players a hard time and then simultaneously whine that nobody who matters ever wants to play there? Also, Randle is obviously out, does AK take a look?
Sam Smith:
It's really not the media so much as the city. With such a large population, there's so much emphasis on getting heard that condemnation becomes a way for many people to believe that gets them noticed. It's why New York is so much louder than everywhere else. You know, New York, New York. Say it twice even if it's not so nice.
It's a desperate plea to be seen and heard and try to stand out where it's almost impossible. It was a shock to watch Randle against the Bulls this week, slow, uncertain and almost scared. He seems scarred by whatever's gone on there and has retreated.
So you say there's an opportunity to steal a guy. Run the other way! Knicks management made the fatal mistake of being fans and not only paying Randle after his best season, but with an overachieving team that had a great half season. You know, never marry after one great date.
He's a slow, maybe a 6-foot-7 power forward without much lift who prefers to shoot jump shots. Now making about $25 million a year. Who looks like a trade possibility for...Russell Westbrook.
The Lakers—I know, even I'm talking too much about them, and I hate even hearing about them—will look to dump Westbrook, who seems undumpable. But the best NBA deals are always the guy I hate for the guy you hate. I always thought with his fashion industry interest Westbrook would go to New York when he could as a free agent. That may be the only way the Knicks can unload Randle's deal, and with the Knicks going nowhere, big names often are of interest and they have a few shooters. Maybe they can handle Westbrook.
The Bulls have other needs.
Larry Brodie:
If the Bulls are matched up against the Celtics in the 1st round, how do you feel about their chances? Do you think missing Robert Williams will have a huge impact on the outcome? He's by far their best interior defender.
Sam Smith:
I've refrained from looking at the potential matchups too much because they change with every win—and it's probably certain now with the Cavs predictable decline that the Bulls won't be in the play-in—but with the Celtics now moving into third in the East the Bulls no longer have that zero against the top teams thing. If you can remember way way way back it was a Bulls thumping of the Celtics in November that almost destroyed the team.
Marcus Smart went off on their selfishness and they began to unretire all those numbers. Well, not quite, but it seemed like it at the time.
I'll admit I've been surprised at the comeback and run the Celtics have made to get near the top of the East. They'll miss Robert Williams for sure given they seem to have done it with their defense. As potential matches go for the Bulls, maybe we get a look next week with Boston in the United Center Wednesday after Milwaukee Tuesday. And it's a tiebreaker game for what's that worth.
Given the Celtics are also a smallish team, I'd say that looks like the most favorable matchup for the Bulls. And for me since it's my favorite American city with bad weather, the best seafood and historic sites, best walking around city in the U.S., compact with plenty to do. The games sometimes are the least interesting thing there.
Sunny Shah:
DeMar DeRozan has deservedly received most of the accolades all season and his 50-point game certainly was the peak moment of the season, however, there are two aspects of the Bulls year that must be appreciated: Zach LaVine and Coby White's development.
It's probably gone unnoticed by most fans and media but Zach LaVine, as an All-Star, franchise player completely transforming his game this season and willingly differing to DeMar deserves a lot of credit.
Not many 25 year old All-Stars would shift to second option so gracefully and furthermore he has recently been taking on the toughest late game defensive matchups and more than holding his own; including a couple of crucial possessions on Paul George and Reggie Jackson last night.
Zach deserves more love for this teams 45 wins. Another player I want to highlight is Coby White; his development driving to the hoop and in the mid-range has made him a very effective weapon and he also made huge strides on defense.
His competitiveness has been on full display; diving for loose balls, taking charges, sliding his feet better than before. He really looks like a great option off the bench long-term, Bulls were smart not to trade him at the deadline. Zach and Coby deserve to be on a playoff team, they have both taken huge strides this season after suffering through years of ugliness.
Sam Smith:
Thanks for making the point. I agree it can't be overstated how much Zach has done to not only accommodate DeRozan but allow him to excel. Not only don't you see this kind of thing, forget sports, in life and most any workplace, but at a time the guy is a free agent.
I saw that DeRozan was nominated for the Stokes/Tywman teammate award, which if you don't know about is one of the best stories in the history of sports.
But I'd go with Zach. And there he was passed over for the chance to be the hero against the Clippers running to collect the game ball for DeRozan's 50th point like he was on the equipment staff. He is a truly star teammate. And Coby, too, who I feel is undervalued and doesn't get enough playing time helped the Bulls hang in there in the second quarter, which is the quarter no one ever remembers or discuses.
The Bulls could use someone like the Clippers' Luke Kennard as that late, clutch spot shooter. Coby's as close as they have. He'll have defensive issues with his size, but a team needs someone like that in the playoffs where Zach and Coby finally will be. Good for them.
Got a question for Sam?
Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com
The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Chicago Bulls. All opinions expressed by Sam Smith are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Chicago Bulls or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, partners, or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Bulls and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.
NEXT UP: