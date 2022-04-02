Ask Sam Mailbag: The development of LaVine and White, DeRozan for All-NBA and more

DeRozan making 1st or 2nd team All-NBA? Will Zach make 3rd team All-NBA? Is Caruso All-Defense despite missing time? Will Ayo make All-Rookie 2nd team? AKME (President of Baksetball Operations Arturas Karnisovas and/or general manager Marc Eversley) still in the running for executive of the year despite the recent slump?

Now that we're only a couple weeks away from the end of the season, which Bulls players do you think have a shot at some individual awards?

Sam Smith:

Perhaps Thursday against the Clippers was DeRozan's, Hey, don't forget about me moment. It hasn't otherwise been a very good marketing campaign. Too bad there weren't first half awards. DeRozan still gets the MVP chants at home, but he's out of the top five, not that anyone but No. 1 receives anything.

As an aside, I've been a little baffled by the preliminary reports and speculation that have Nikola Jokic repeating as MVP. He's been great; I agree with that. He's certainly valuable, but the history of the award has it very much tied to team success. It's hardly Jokic's fault with the absences of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, but the Nuggets still are fighting off the Timberwolves for the play-in. It's why Bill Russell kept winning the award when Wilt was averaging 50 points. And, by the way, 25 rebounds and still winning 50 games. It must be one of those baseball-like analytics things where I recall some .500 pitcher was Cy Young winner and Andre Dawson for the last place Cubs was MVP. I know it's quaint, but I still believe we should value winning.

I don't see how Giannis and Embiid can't be one/two. Anyway, back to the Bulls at the ESPYs. Probably not going. I do believe DeMar has done enough—since the entire season and not the last six weeks should matter—to be All-NBA, probably second team. First team looks like Giannis, Jokic and Embiid up front and maybe Luka Doncic and Devin Booker. Ja Morant would have been but has missed so many games. LeBron James probably gets a second team with Jayson Tatum, though not even in the play-in? Is that all-NBA? Maybe Steph Curry in there somewhere by habit for his first half if he recovers. Karl-Anthony Towns deserves a spot. Maybe Kevin Durant as now he at least gets over 50 games.

It will be tough for Zach with the late season team slump, though you still could make a third team case. But probably some Bucks or Jimmy Butler depending on who finishes first in the East.

Caruso's missed way too much time to be considered. Ayo has a chance for All-Rookie, at least second team, though the Bulls have had a lot of that with Markkanen first team and Patrick Williams and Coby White second team. It's what you do after that. I still believe even with the late season slump that Karnisovas should be winner of Executive of the Year for this turnaround and culture change.

Yeah, the Bulls have a culture, too. I know Pat Riley didn't copyright that one even if it sounds like it from down there sometimes.