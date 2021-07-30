Ask Sam: Draft Night, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams and more

I'm a very old U of I grad that followed the team this past season. The only player I did not want the Bulls to draft was Ayo. Nice local kid with great Illini following (perhaps an attendance hype) but selected about where he belonged at 38, so don't expect much. He was not even the best point guard at Illinois this year and is yet another "tweener" that is decent but does not really excel/dominate at anything. Apparently all the AK sleepers were gone and AK did a why not move with an obvious lack of enthusiasm. The "we really liked his interview" comment is telling.

Sam Smith:

I will say it seems difficult to read much into Arturas' monotone media sessions given friends say he loans his personality out before he speaks publicly. Some of my friends from Illinois believe the Bulls got a steal, so perhaps I can introduce you to them. Remember, Arturas is the dean of the second round. Could this be his best ever second round pick? OK, after Nikola Jokic. There generally is a reason a player falls that far, but we see many players who do and, ooops, got that wrong, like recently guards Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon, players who stayed in college longer and weren't high fliers, but who just made plays. The pros don't always get that. They often figure you can find plenty of those guys. But there does seem to be something unmeasurable about Dosunmu. There doesn't seem anything he does that makes you look again, but his teams always seem to be better than expected and he's in the middle of it. The loss to Loyola, some might suggest, was a blueprint for how to take him out of a game with pressure into his dribble. But he's also made too many big plays at too many times for that to seem just an aberration. I didn't watch the U. of Illinois much, so you alumni can debate it for now.