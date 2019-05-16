5 moves the Bulls could make this summer

The Bulls Tuesday received the No. 7 selection in the 2019 NBA draft, which meant America's holy cow mountain of a man, Zion, will be in New Orleans. And for the Bulls, it's not going to be a time to laissez les bon temps rouler. Really, does anyone understand what they are saying down there? They are smiling and dancing, which they always seem to do, anyway. But now they have a reason with the coming of Zion. And the Bulls—and plenty of other teams—have more draft time decisions to make than usual.

Williamson at No. 1 and Ja Morant at No. 2 to the Memphis Grizzlies are virtually assured for this draft.

But both the New York Knicks at No. 3 and the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 4 are likely candidates to try to trade their draft picks. Along with perhaps the Phoenix Suns at No. 6 and the Bulls at No. 7. It's unusual in this era for teams to trade high lottery picks, and perhaps even more unusual for the Bulls to consider doing so since their post-Jordan history has been modeled on developments through the draft.

But this season may be different as the team appears to be setting a priority on making a vast improvement in the standings and relying more on the addition of veterans. Basketball operations chief John Paxson indicated yet again following Tuesday's lottery drawing the team is open to variations other than simply making a draft pick. Paxson also identified Bulls starters Zach LaVine, Otto Porter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. as the prime core of the team. Paxson has said several times the team still has hopes for point guard Kris Dunn. Though point guard certainly remains, at the very least, a competition position going forward.

The Bulls should have a fortified bench with the return of Denzel Valentine from injury and the development of second year swingman Chandler Hutchison. So the addition of a point guard could be a priority.

Morant is regarded as the premier point guard in this draft. But there are others who are talented, like Vanderbilt's Darius Garland and North Carolina's Coby White. Though one or both could be unavailable by the time the Bulls select at No. 7. So here are some possibilities, though only theoretical and hypothetical, that the Bulls could pursue before the draft and into free agency to upgrade the point guard position.