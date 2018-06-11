Xaview Munford to Attend USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team Training Camp

Wisconsin Herd guard Xavier Munford was named to the 14-man roster for the USA World Cup Qualifying Team training camp, which will be used to select the 12-man team for the USA’s third window of FIBA World Cup Qualifying games

Munford represented the USA at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup and helped lead the U.S. to the gold medal with a perfect 5-0 record. The Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way Player also played for the 2017 USA World Cup Qualifying Team that finished 2-0 in November.

The USA will hold training camp June 20-26 in Houston, and the team is expected to be announced prior to the team’s departure for Mexico on June 26. The player selections are made by the USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team Committee.

NAME POS HGT WGT AGE 2017-18 TEAM/COLLEGE/HOMETOWN Taylor Braun F 6-7 210 26 Salt Lake City Stars/North Dakota State/Newberg, OR Alex Caruso G 6-5 205 24 South Bay Lakers/Texas A&M/College Station, TX Aaron Harrison G 6-6 209 23 Grand Rapids Drive/Kentucky/Richmond, TX Reggie Hearn G 6-4 209 26 Stockton Kings/Northwestern/Fort Wayne, IN Myke Henry F 6-6 226 25 Memphis Hustle/DePaul/Chicago, IL Jonathan Holmes F 6-9 242 25 Maine Red Claws/Texas/San Antonio, TX Amile Jefferson F 6-9 222 25 Iowa Wolves/Duke/Philadelphia, PA Nick Johnson G 6-3 200 25 Austin Spurs/Arizona/Gilbert, AZ Kevin Jones C 6-8 250 28 Baskonia (Spain)/West Virginia/Mount Vernon, NY Trey McKinney Jones F 6-5 220 27 Fort Wayne Mad Ants/Miami/Milwaukee, WI Xavier Munford G 6-3 190 26 Wisconsin Herd/Rhode Island/Newark, NJ David Stockton G 5-11 165 27 Stockton Kings/Gonzaga/Spokane, WA Rashawn Thomas F 6-8 230 23 Oklahoma City Blue/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi/Oklahoma City, OK Marcus Thornton G 6-4 190 25 Canton Charge/William & Mary/Upper Marlboro, MD