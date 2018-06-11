Xaview Munford to Attend USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team Training Camp
Wisconsin Herd guard Xavier Munford was named to the 14-man roster for the USA World Cup Qualifying Team training camp, which will be used to select the 12-man team for the USA’s third window of FIBA World Cup Qualifying games
Munford represented the USA at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup and helped lead the U.S. to the gold medal with a perfect 5-0 record. The Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way Player also played for the 2017 USA World Cup Qualifying Team that finished 2-0 in November.
The USA will hold training camp June 20-26 in Houston, and the team is expected to be announced prior to the team’s departure for Mexico on June 26. The player selections are made by the USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team Committee.
|NAME
|POS
|HGT
|WGT
|AGE
|2017-18 TEAM/COLLEGE/HOMETOWN
|Taylor Braun
|F
|6-7
|210
|26
|Salt Lake City Stars/North Dakota State/Newberg, OR
|Alex Caruso
|G
|6-5
|205
|24
|South Bay Lakers/Texas A&M/College Station, TX
|Aaron Harrison
|G
|6-6
|209
|23
|Grand Rapids Drive/Kentucky/Richmond, TX
|Reggie Hearn
|G
|6-4
|209
|26
|Stockton Kings/Northwestern/Fort Wayne, IN
|Myke Henry
|F
|6-6
|226
|25
|Memphis Hustle/DePaul/Chicago, IL
|Jonathan Holmes
|F
|6-9
|242
|25
|Maine Red Claws/Texas/San Antonio, TX
|Amile Jefferson
|F
|6-9
|222
|25
|Iowa Wolves/Duke/Philadelphia, PA
|Nick Johnson
|G
|6-3
|200
|25
|Austin Spurs/Arizona/Gilbert, AZ
|Kevin Jones
|C
|6-8
|250
|28
|Baskonia (Spain)/West Virginia/Mount Vernon, NY
|Trey McKinney Jones
|F
|6-5
|220
|27
|Fort Wayne Mad Ants/Miami/Milwaukee, WI
|Xavier Munford
|G
|6-3
|190
|26
|Wisconsin Herd/Rhode Island/Newark, NJ
|David Stockton
|G
|5-11
|165
|27
|Stockton Kings/Gonzaga/Spokane, WA
|Rashawn Thomas
|F
|6-8
|230
|23
|Oklahoma City Blue/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi/Oklahoma City, OK
|Marcus Thornton
|G
|6-4
|190
|25
|Canton Charge/William & Mary/Upper Marlboro, MD
- Head Coach: Jeff Van Gundy, USA Basketball
- Assistant Coach: Josh Longstaff, Erie Bayhawks
- Assistant Coach: John Thompson III, USA Basketball
- Athletic Trainer: Ed Lacerte, ProSports Therapy, Inc. (Waltham and Westford, MA)
- Team Physician: Stephen Foley, Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, SD)
- Team Scout: Mark Fox
- Video Coordinator: Brad Jones