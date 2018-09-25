WWE Monday Night Raw Coming to Fiserv Forum on Nov. 26

WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to Fiserv Forum on Monday, Nov. 26. Tickets for the first-ever WWE event at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

“We welcome the best in sports and entertainment when WWE Monday Night Raw comes to Fiserv Forum on Nov. 26, 2018,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We are really looking forward to an action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment.”

Come see all your favorite Monday Night Raw Superstars, including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor and many more. Fans in attendance at Fiserv Forum will also see The Shield take on Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

About Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue hosts a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company.

For more information on Fiserv Forum, please visit: fiservforum.com.