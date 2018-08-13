Wisconsin Herd To Host Local Player Tryout In Oshkosh On Sept. 15

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host a local player tryout on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Oshkosh 20th Avenue YMCA (3303 W. 20th Ave., Oshkosh). Basketball operations personnel from the Herd and Bucks will evaluate participants at the tryout as they compete to earn an invitation to the Herd’s training camp in late October.

Participation is capped at 80 individuals and every participant must register online here prior to the tryout. There is a $200 registration fee that is non-refundable. Participants must be at least 18 years of age to participate in the local player tryout.

The tryout will be from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. that day. Jerseys will be provided along with water, Gatorade and sandwiches for all participants. Additional information regarding media availability at the tryout will be announced at a later date.