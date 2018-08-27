Wisconsin Herd Announce 2018-19 Season Schedule

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will tip-off the 2018-19 season with five of its first six games at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. The complete 2018-19 regular season schedule was announced by the G League today.

Opening night for the Herd, which is presented by BMO Harris Bank, will take place on Friday, Nov. 2 against the Greensboro Swarm. The Herd continues its home slate on Saturday, Nov. 3 with a matchup against the Canton Charge, marking the first of eight back-to-back sets for the team in 2018-19. The first two games of the season are two of 15 home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The 50-game schedule for the Herd includes 24 home games in Oshkosh, 24 road contests and two games as part of the G League Showcase, which will be announced at a later date. All home games for the Herd will tip-off from Menominee Nation Arena at 7 p.m., except for two Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. (Feb. 10 vs. Canton, Feb. 24 vs. Greensboro) and the Herd’s School Days Matinee presented by BMO Harris Bank on Jan. 16 vs. Erie at 11:30 a.m. The complete 2018-19 schedule for the Herd is attached.

2018-19 season tickets for the Herd are available now, beginning at $8 per game. To purchase season tickets, or for more information on the Herd, visit www.wisconsinherd.com or call a Herd sales representative at (920) 223-HERD. Single game tickets for the 2018-19 season will go on sale in October.

SCHEDULING NOTES: The Herd have eight back-to-back sets (six home/home, two road/home) … SCHEDULE BY MONTH (HOME/ROAD): November (5/5), December (4/4), January (4/6), February (5/5), March (6/4) … SCHEDULE BY DAY OF THE WEEK (HOME/ROAD): Sunday (2/2), Monday (2/0), Tuesday (0/3), Wednesday (7/5), Thursday (0/0), Friday (8/6), Saturday (5/8).