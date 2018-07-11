Twenty One Pilots to Perform at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Oct. 20

GRAMMY®-Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots will bring “The Bandito Tour” to Milwaukee and perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Saturday, Oct. 20. Tickets to the show at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the GRAMMY-Award winning Twenty One Pilots to Milwaukee,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “Their innovative and unique style is something we are really geeked-out about hearing live in October at our new venue.”

Twenty One Pilots, the critically acclaimed duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, will celebrate the launch of their new album, TRENCH, which will be released on Oct. 5, with “The Bandito Tour,” a massive headline world tour set to get underway in October. The tour will traverse the U.S. through the fall followed by dates in Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom. Registration for first access to tickets (via Verified Fan for North America) is now open and will run through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 15. For complete details and ticket availability on Twenty One Pilots’ “Bandito Tour,” visit www.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour.

Twenty One Pilots received a number of major awards and nominations over recent years, with “Stressed Out” earning them the 2017 GRAMMY® Award for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” alongside four additional nods. Other honors include seven total Billboard Music Awards including 2016’s “Top Rock Artist” and “Top Rock Album” (for BLURRYFACE) and 2017’s “Chart Achievement Award,” “Top Duo/Group,” “Top Radio Songs Artist,” “Top Rock Artist,” and “Top Rock Song” (for “Heathens”); multiple Alternative Press Music Awards including “Album of the Year Presented By Journeys” (for BLURRYFACE), “Artist of the Year Presented By Monster Energy,” and “Most Dedicated Fans”; 2016 American Music Awards for “Favorite Alternative Artist” and “Favorite Pop/Rock/Band/Duo/Group”; six iHeart Radio Music Awards (including “Alternative Rock Song of the Year” in both 2016 and 2017); 2016’s Kerrang! Award for “Best Fanbase,” and two MTV Europe Music Awards.