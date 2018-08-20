Travis Scott to Perform at Fiserv Forum On Dec. 9

Travis Scott, a multiplatinum superstar known for his explosively wild performances, will play at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Dec. 9, as part of his “ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE” tour. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s world-class arena, which opens Aug. 26, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

“We welcome Travis Scott and all the ragers to Fiserv Forum on Dec. 9,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We are looking forward to a great night hosting one of music’s rising young superstars.”

Scott’s biggest tour yet will bring the amusement park of his chart-dominating, critically-acclaimed blockbuster ASTROWORLD to life on stage. ASTROWORLD retains its spot at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 for a second week in a row. Of his live shows, Billboard has written, "Travis Scott's penchant for raging, off-the-wall live shows have become an essential part of his career." Next up, he brings that performance to the MTV Video Music Awards today, Monday, Aug. 20.

Like the wildest rollercoaster imaginable, the Missouri City, Texas-born and Los Angeles-based Scott flips popular music, culture and fashion upside down. Bathed in bright lights, scents of carnival pleasures and the climactic screams of millions worldwide, his third full-length album, ASTROWORLD, earned the "second highest debut of the year," and raised the bar by achieving the "biggest ever first-week streaming total for Sony Music" with 349.43 million streams worldwide in under seven days.

About Fiserv Forum

Opening on August 26, 2018, Fiserv Forum will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. The Killers and Violent Femmes are performing the grand opening concert on Sept. 4. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company. The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on Fiserv Forum or to view renderings, please visit:http://wisconsinesc.com/fiservforum.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.