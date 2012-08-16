Tickets for Bucks Preseason Games on Sale Friday

Tickets for the Milwaukee Bucks four Wisconsin-based preseason home games, including two at the BMO Harris Bradley Center and one each at the La Crosse Center (La Crosse) and the Resch Center (Green Bay), will go on sale TOMORROW, Friday, Aug. 17.

The Bucks will make their first BMO Harris Bradley Center appearance of the preseason on Saturday, Oct 13, when they host the Detroit Pistons. Milwaukee will close out its BMO Harris Bradley Center preseason slate with the 36th Annual MACC Fund Game on Saturday, Oct. 20 vs. the Washington Wizards. This annual event is the cornerstone of the Bucks 35-year commitment to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer. Since the inaugural event in 1977, the annual MACC Fund Game has raised more than $1.2 million for children’s cancer research at the Midwest Children’s Cancer Center in Milwaukee.

Tickets for both BMO Harris Bradley Center preseason games are available beginning Friday by visiting Bucks.com, calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-4NBA-TIX or visiting the BMO Harris Bradley Center Box Office.

Milwaukee returns to the La Crosse Center for the first time since 2008 to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, Oct. 18. Tickets for this game will be available at the La Crosse Center Box Office (11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday), online at Ticketmaster.com or via phone at 800-745-3000.

The Bucks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Friday, Oct. 26. Tickets for this game will be available at the Resch Center Box Office, online at ticketstaronline.com, via phone at 800-895-0071, and at all Ticket Star locations.