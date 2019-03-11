A statement from Fiserv Forum and Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin regarding Fiserv Forum and Milwaukee being selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention follows:

“We’re thrilled that the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be held at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. This selection is the result of an incredible collective effort to progress Milwaukee’s revitalization and status as a premier global destination. The state-of-the-art venue will offer best-in-class hospitality, technology and accessibility for the thousands of visitors coming to our city, making for a seamless experience throughout the entire event. We thank the Democratic National Committee for recognizing that Fiserv Forum and Milwaukee will provide the ideal setting for the Democratic National Convention.”

About Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,341 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue hosts a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Fiserv Forum was selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company.