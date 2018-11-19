Northwestern Mutual Becomes Title Partner of Club Lounges in Fiserv Forum

Northwestern Mutual is becoming the title partner of the Club Lounges, a premium space in Fiserv Forum. Additionally, the Milwaukee-based financial services company will host its annual meeting of financial advisors for five years at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee’s new world-class arena.

Located on the west side of the venue on the suite level, Northwestern Mutual Club Lounges feature six separate units that can be expanded into one all-encompassing group space. Northwestern Mutual Club Lounges can be sold as one or more units or as a fully private space accommodating 180 guests.Northwestern Mutual Club Lounges are available on a single-event basis for Bucks and Marquette home games, as well as limited concerts and special events.

“The Northwestern Mutual Club Lounges at Fiserv Forum offer guests a superb sports and entertainment experience,” said Matt Pazaras, the Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “We are delighted to partner with a national company with deep Milwaukee roots and are honored that Fiserv Forum will serve as the location for Northwestern Mutual’s esteemed annual meetings.”

Northwestern Mutual will host its 139th annual meeting in the summer of 2019, bringing more than 10,000 of its financial advisors and their families from across the country to Fiserv Forum.

"Milwaukee is our hometown, and we’re committed to fostering a vibrant community here,” said John E. Schlifske, chairman, president and CEO of Northwestern Mutual. “Our financial advisors and their families have enjoyed watching the skyline of Milwaukee change in recent years, and we look forward to welcoming them to Fiserv Forum next summer.”

About Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,341 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue hosts a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company.

For more information on Fiserv Forum, please visit: fiservforum.com.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $265.0 billion in assets, $28.1 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company manages more than $125 billion of client assets through its wealth management and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 104 on the 2018 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2018.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).