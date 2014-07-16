Newly Announced Milwaukee Bucks Ownership Group Infuses Franchise With Local Business and Community Leaders

Wes Edens and Marc Lasry today announced that the NBA Board of Governors has formally approved a group of individuals to join the ownership group of the Milwaukee Bucks. The new participants in the ownership group include familiar faces from the greater Milwaukee business community such as Ted Kellner of Fiduciary Management, Jim Kacmarcik of Kapco, Craig Karmazin of Good Karma Brands, Michael Kocourek of Mid Oaks Investments, Keith Mardak of Hal Leonard Corporation, Teddy Werner of the Milwaukee Brewers as well as several other prominent business leaders with close ties to the Milwaukee area.

"We are so excited about creating a new era of Milwaukee Bucks basketball," said Bucks owner Marc Lasry. "In just a matter of weeks, we have had an incredible draft, brought on a world-class coach, and have now assembled a visionary group of owners from the community."