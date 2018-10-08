New Kids on the Block to Perform at Fiserv Forum on June 12, 2019

Multiplatinum-selling pop super-group New Kids on the Block will perform at Fiserv Forum on June 12, 2019, as part of The MixTape Tour. The show will feature special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. Tickets for the show taking place at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased here.

“We are thrilled to have New Kids on the Block bring the right stuff to Fiserv Forum on June 12, 2019,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “It will be an awesome night of music and throwback memories.”

The five iconic pop and hip-hop acts will hit the road together for the first time ever on a 53-city tour across North America next summer. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Oct. 11, at 10 p.m. local time.

To celebrate the event, NKOTB surprised fans by dropping an epic, throwback track, “80s Baby” featuring their new touring partners, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany. The track takes listeners on a nostalgic yet refreshingly modern and fun ride through ‘80s song references and fresh verses - just a small glimpse into the party that will be The MixTape Tour. Stream the song HERE.

With more than 100 million combined records sold worldwide, NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson will fill arenas with hit after hit when they take to the stage next summer. Always upping the ante, NKOTB have packaged the ultimate lineup for a once-in-a-lifetime live show experience. The group will return to the stage after 2018’s touring hiatus to perform fan favorite No. 1 hits like “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” and “Step By Step.” When tourmates Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature hit the stage, they bring with them top chart hits and legendary catalogues to keep fans out of their seats all night. The tour is sure to be one of the can’t-miss events of the summer featuring an unforgettable night full of smashes spanning across generations.

NKOTB made the announcement on the heels of their sold-out Apollo Theater show celebrating the 30th anniversary of their hit-packed, breakout album Hangin’ Tough. The special one-night only engagement sold out within minutes of onsale and saw NKOTB gracing Harlem’s famed Apollo stage for the first time since they debuted “Please Don’t Go Girl” at the Apollo’s notoriously tough amateur night. The career-defining album, Hangin’ Toughproduced hits like “Please Don’t Go Girl,” "You Got It (The Right Stuff)," “I'll Be Loving You (Forever)" and “Cover Girl.”

