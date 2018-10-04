Mumford & Sons to Perform at Fiserv Forum on March 31, 2019

Mumford & Sons will perform at Fiserv Forum on March 31, 2019, as part of their Delta Tour 2018/2019. Presented by Pabst Theater Group, the show will take place at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased here.

“We are thrilled that the guiding light has brought Mumford & Sons to Fiserv Forum on March 31, 2019,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “Mumford & Sons has a balanced and unique sound that we look forward to hearing live.”

Mumford & Sons will embark on an extensive 60-date worldwide arena tour this fall featuring a groundbreaking new in-the-round stage design. The band’s largest tour to date celebrates the multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning band’s forthcoming album, Delta. The verified fan pre-sale starts Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. Advanced registration is required by Monday, Oct. 8, at 9 p.m.

Available now for pre-sale, the band’s fourth release hits shelves Nov. 16 on Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote Records. Delta was written collectively by the band, produced by Paul Epworth and recorded at London’s The Church Studios. Listen to the album’s first single, “Guiding Light,” HERE.

Already receiving widespread acclaim, the band recently debuted “Guiding Light” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with special guests The Roots. Watch the performance HERE. Marcus Mumford also joined host Jimmy Fallon as a guest on the couch. Watch the interview HERE. Additionally, Rolling Stone calls the single, “wildly experimental…Delta has the band incorporating elements of electronica, rap, jazz and other sonic territory rarely visited,” while Paste asserts, “If it’s any indication of how Delta will sound as a whole, this could shape up to be the band’s most experimental album yet."

Marking 10 years since Mumford & Sons made their meteoric debut, the new music follows 2015’s Wilder Mind, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., U.K., Australia Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands and Norway and, most recently, 2016’s collaborative Johannesburg mini album. Previous LPs include 2012’s Babel, which was awarded the 2013 Grammy for Album of the Year, and their 2009 debut, Sigh No More.

Mumford & Sons are Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Winston Marshall.

About Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue hosts a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company.

For more information on Fiserv Forum, please visit: fiservforum.com.

About the Pabst Theater Group

The Pabst Theater Group is a multi-faceted entertainment organization whose activities include the booking, marketing and hosting of over 650 events per year in and around the city of Milwaukee in iconic, creative places of public assembly helping to build community, loyalty and reinforce identity and heritage for Milwaukee. The group's core venues are The Pabst Theater, The Riverside Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom and The Back Room @ Colectivo (in partnership with Colectivo Coffee).