Monster Jam Coming to Fiserv Forum From Jan. 18-19, 2019

Monster Jam®, the unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable family-friendly motor sport, is coming to Fiserv Forum from Jan. 18-19, 2019. The 2019 season will bring a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement to the entire family with six different competitions at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena. Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 25, and can be purchased here.

“We are revved up to host the family-friendly, action-packed Monster Jam at Fiserv Forum from Jan. 18-19,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “Monster Jam’s high-octane energy and thrilling stunts will offer fans an extraordinary experience.”

Featuring eight of the most intense athletes of Monster Jam, fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor contending in customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the iconic Monster Jam trucks in six events sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Fans can sign up in advance to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer to get early purchase access to Monster Jam tickets with a special code during the venue pre-sale period from September 18–25: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/preferred-customer-page.

For all the latest news, announcements and updates, watch the Monster Jam 2019 Season Kickoff Show live streaming on MonsterJam.com on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. CT.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world. Now across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

Fans also have the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers by purchasing a Pit Party pass that allows them early access to the event for photo opportunities and autographs.

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019

Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. – noon

WHERE:

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

TICKETS:

Tickets start at $19

General Pit Party Passes start at $20 each

Tickets & Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office.

*Ticket prices subject to change – venue/ticketing fees may apply.

For more information on Monster Jam, please log onto MonsterJam.com or follow it via its social channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue hosts a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company.

For more information on Fiserv Forum please visit: fiservforum.com.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, and DreamWorks Trolls The Experience (coming Fall 2018). Across the brand portfolio,Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.