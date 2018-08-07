Milwaukee Oktoberfest Will Be First Event On Plaza

Milwaukee Oktoberfest, a German festival celebrating its ninth consecutive year in Milwaukee, will be the first-ever event on the plaza adjacent to Fiserv Forum, taking place from Oct. 5-7. Presented by Swarmm Events, Milwaukee Oktoberfest will be free to the public and feature a Stein Hoisting competition, brat-eating contest and live polka music, among other German-themed activities.

“We are excited to make Milwaukee Oktoberfest the first-ever event on the plaza outside of our world-class arena,” said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin. “We are committed to making the plaza a fun destination, and this family-friendly event will start it off in a great way.”

Milwaukee Oktoberfest will bring German flair and enjoyment to the plaza with a Weiner dog contest, live art, a Miss Oktoberfest contest, a cornhole tournament and live music from entertainers including The Klaberheads and The Mike Schneider Band.

“We look forward to holding Milwaukee Oktoberfest on the plaza,” Swarmm Events Owner Michael Sampson said. “German restaurants, bars and architecture can be seen across our great city, so it is important for us to keep this event moving forward and to continue growing each year.”

The hours for Milwaukee Oktoberfest are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 5: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.milwaukeeoktoberfest.com.

About Fiserv Forum

Opening on August 26, 2018, Fiserv Forum will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. The Killers and Violent Femmes are playing the first concert on Sept. 4. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company. The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.