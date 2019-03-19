Milwaukee Marathon to Start and Finish on the Plaza in front of Fiserv Forum on Saturday, April 6

The Milwaukee Marathon, presented for the first time by the Milwaukee Bucks, will start and finish at the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum on Saturday, April 6.

From 7 a.m., when the marathon starts, to about 2 p.m., a festival will take place on the plaza where people can enjoy food and beverages, as well as music and games from the Bucks Entertainment Network.

Following the festival, the marathon’s male and female winners will be honored during the 4 p.m. Bucks game against the Brooklyn Nets.

“The Milwaukee Marathon is an exciting, inspirational event, and the Bucks are excited to be a part of this new annual tradition by hosting the start and finish on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “We look forward to continue hosting the Milwaukee Marathon in the years to come.”

“We're very excited to have the Bucks as the presenting partner of the Milwaukee Marathon,” said Rob Dickens, Senior Vice President of Rugged Races. “Their support has been absolutely key to making this year's event possible. We look forward to working with the Bucks for many years to come as we continue to transform the race into a world-class event that all Wisconsinites can be proud of.”

Registration for the Milwaukee Marathon is open at runmilwaukee.com. Prices start at $19 for the 5K, $49 for the half marathon and $59 for the marathon. Runners in all distances will receive a medal, race T-shirt and goodie bag, and marathoners, both half and full, will also receive a commemorative quarter-zip fleece.

About Rugged Races

The Milwaukee Marathon is owned and produced by Rugged Races, one of the largest endurance event companies in North America. Its portfolio of 70+ events, from marathons and cycling events to obstacle course races and fun runs, attracts more than 300,000 attendees each year. Its mission is to produce world-class events that get people off their couches and doing something physical, social and fun with their weekends. Learn more at ruggedraces.com.

About Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,341 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue hosts a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events, and has been selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. In addition to Fiserv, Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company.