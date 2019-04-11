Milwaukee Bucks to Tip-Off First Round of 2019 NBA Playoffs Against Detroit on Sunday
Bucks to host Games 1 and 2 at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 17
The Milwaukee Bucks will tip-off the First Round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, April 14, at 6 p.m. CT. The two teams will return to Fiserv Forum for Game 2 on Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. CT, before taking the series to Detroit for Game 3 on Saturday, April 20, and Game 4 on Monday, April 22.
The complete schedule for the Bucks and Pistons First Round series is below.
|Game
|Date
|Location
|Time (CT)
|Television
|Radio
|Game 1
|Sunday, April 14
|Milwaukee
|6 p.m.
|TNT/FSW
|620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ
|Game 2
|Wednesday, April 17
|Milwaukee
|7 p.m.
|NBATV/FSW
|620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ
|Game 3
|Saturday, April 20
|Detroit
|7 p.m.
|ESPN/FSW
|620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ
|Game 4
|Monday, April 22
|Detroit
|7 p.m.
|TNT/FSW
|620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ
|Game 5*
|Wednesday, April 24
|Milwaukee
|TBD
|TBD
|620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ
|Game 6*
|Friday, April 26
|Detroit
|TBD
|TBD
|620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ
|Game 7*
|Sunday, April 28
|Milwaukee
|TBD
|TBD
|620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ
* - If necessary
In addition to national television, all of the Bucks’ First Round games (except for any potential games aired on ABC) will be broadcast on FOX Sports Wisconsin with Jim Paschke, Marques Johnson and Kate George calling the action. All games throughout the playoffs can be heard locally on 620 AM and 103.3 FM WTMJ, or statewide on the BMO Bucks Radio Network.
An extremely limited number of tickets are still available for the Bucks' First Round series against the Pistons, including Standing Room Only tickets, presented by BMO Harris Bank, that were released today.
To purchase tickets to any of the Bucks’ First Round games at Fiserv Forum, visit www.bucks.com/playoffs.
