Milwaukee Bucks to Tip-Off First Round of 2019 NBA Playoffs Against Detroit on Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip-off the First Round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, April 14, at 6 p.m. CT. The two teams will return to Fiserv Forum for Game 2 on Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. CT, before taking the series to Detroit for Game 3 on Saturday, April 20, and Game 4 on Monday, April 22.

The complete schedule for the Bucks and Pistons First Round series is below.

Game Date Location Time (CT) Television Radio Game 1 Sunday, April 14 Milwaukee 6 p.m. TNT/FSW 620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ Game 2 Wednesday, April 17 Milwaukee 7 p.m. NBATV/FSW 620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ Game 3 Saturday, April 20 Detroit 7 p.m. ESPN/FSW 620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ Game 4 Monday, April 22 Detroit 7 p.m. TNT/FSW 620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ Game 5* Wednesday, April 24 Milwaukee TBD TBD 620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ Game 6* Friday, April 26 Detroit TBD TBD 620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ Game 7* Sunday, April 28 Milwaukee TBD TBD 620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ

* - If necessary

In addition to national television, all of the Bucks’ First Round games (except for any potential games aired on ABC) will be broadcast on FOX Sports Wisconsin with Jim Paschke, Marques Johnson and Kate George calling the action. All games throughout the playoffs can be heard locally on 620 AM and 103.3 FM WTMJ, or statewide on the BMO Bucks Radio Network.

An extremely limited number of tickets are still available for the Bucks’ First Round series against the Pistons, including Standing Room Only tickets, presented by BMO Harris Bank, that were released today. Randomly selected fans who purchase Standing Room Only tickets and show their BMO card at the game will receive additional surprises and experiences, including Bucks prize packs, gift cards from BMO Harris Bank, food and beverage vouchers, autographed items and more. All guests who purchase a Standing Room Only ticket will also receive the giveaway T-shirt for that day’s game, along with a koozie courtesy of BMO Harris Bank.

To purchase tickets to any of the Bucks’ First Round games at Fiserv Forum, visit www.bucks.com/playoffs.