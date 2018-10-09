Milwaukee Bucks Surpass 10,000 Full Season Ticket Memberships for 2018-19 Season

In advance of the team’s inaugural season in the new world-class Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks today surpassed 10,000 full season ticket memberships sold for the 2018-19 season. This is the most season tickets purchased for one season in team history.

The 10,000 full season ticket memberships include more than 3,500 new season ticket members. In addition the Bucks have sold out all 34 luxury suites and all 33 West Bend Lofts at Fiserv Forum.

“I’d like to congratulate our sales and service team for this incredible accomplishment,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “This is a reflection of an all-hands-on-deck effort across our entire organization and shows the excitement for the Bucks in our first season in Fiserv Forum.”

Full season ticket memberships are still available for the Bucks’ first season at Fiserv Forum. For more information, or to purchase, visitwww.bucks.com/full.