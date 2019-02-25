Milwaukee Bucks Sign Isaiah Canaan to 10-Day Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day contract.

Canaan, 27, has played in 26 games (16 starts) with both Phoenix and Minnesota this season, appearing most recently in seven games with the Timberwolves while on two 10-day contracts. The 6-foot guard is averaging 6.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game this season.

In his sixth NBA season, Canaan (KAY-nin) has appeared in 231 career games (77 starts) with Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix and Minnesota after being selected by the Rockets with the 34th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Murray State. He holds career averages of 8.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.1 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three.

Canaan will wear No. 7 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 17 players.