The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Christian Wood.

Wood played in 13 games with the Bucks during the 2018-19 season and averaged 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 4.7 minutes per game.

In 28 games (all starts) for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League, Wood averaged 29.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest. He was named to the Midseason All-NBA G League Eastern Conference Team.