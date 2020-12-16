Milwaukee Bucks Now Accepting Virtual National Anthem Auditions

The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting singers and musicians of all genres to submit a video of themselves singing or performing the “Star Spangled Banner” to be played in Fiserv Forum before Bucks games during the 2020-21 season. The audition videos, which are being accepted in lieu of in-person auditions this year, must be shot in landscape mode with high quality audio in order to be considered.

Performances can be submitted beginning today through Jan. 11 and should be uploaded at www.bucks.com/anthem.

Auditions are open to singers and musicians of all ages, however those under the age of 18 will need permission from a legal guardian in the event their video is chosen. Those submitting a video must sing or perform the national anthem in its entirety to be considered. The Canadian national anthem can also be submitted.

For more information on this year’s virtual national anthem auditions, visit www.bucks.com/anthem.