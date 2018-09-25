Milwaukee Bucks to Hold 'Green & Cream Scrimmage' at Fiserv Forum on Saturday
Limited tickets available for fans to see the Bucks in action for the first time at Fiserv Forum
The Milwaukee Bucks will take the court for the first time in the world-class Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. when the team hosts the Green & Cream Scrimmage. This is a free event open to the public that will give fans an inside look at the 2018-19 Bucks as the team competes in an inter-squad scrimmage from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Seating for the Green & Cream Scrimmage is general admission, but fans must download a ticket prior to the event at www.bucks.com/scrimmage. A sellout is expected so fans are encouraged to download their free tickets soon and arrive early.
The Green & Cream Scrimmage will also feature an on-court interview with Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer, appearances by the Bucks Entertainment teams, and fan giveaways and contests throughout the scrimmage. Doors for the event will open at 9:30 a.m. Both the main entrance and Johnson Controls entrance at Fiserv Forum will be open.