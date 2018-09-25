Milwaukee Bucks to Hold 'Green & Cream Scrimmage' at Fiserv Forum on Saturday

The Milwaukee Bucks will take the court for the first time in the world-class Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. when the team hosts the Green & Cream Scrimmage. This is a free event open to the public that will give fans an inside look at the 2018-19 Bucks as the team competes in an inter-squad scrimmage from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Seating for the Green & Cream Scrimmage is general admission, but fans must download a ticket prior to the event at www.bucks.com/scrimmage. A sellout is expected so fans are encouraged to download their free tickets soon and arrive early.

The Green & Cream Scrimmage will also feature an on-court interview with Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer, appearances by the Bucks Entertainment teams, and fan giveaways and contests throughout the scrimmage. Doors for the event will open at 9:30 a.m. Both the main entrance and Johnson Controls entrance at Fiserv Forum will be open.