Milwaukee Bucks to Hold Dance Competition at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 14

Dancers of all ages and styles from across the area will descend upon Fiserv Forum for the Milwaukee Bucks Dance Competition on Sunday, Oct. 14. The competition will give dance groups the unique chance to compete in the Bucks’ new world-class venue. The teams with the top five overall scores from the competition will perform during the Bucks Dance Competition Spotlight Game at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Nov. 21, when the Bucks host the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dance categories for this year’s competition include pom, hip hop, jazz, kick and solos. Spots are still open for teams to register for this rare opportunity, but are filling up fast with the competition less than a month away. Registration can be completed by visiting www.bucks.com/dance.

All participating dancers and coaches will receive complementary tickets to the Nov. 21 Bucks game.

A complete list of divisions and dance categories for this year’s competition, along with rules and guidelines, can be found at www.bucks.com/dance. The deadline to register for the Milwaukee Bucks Dance Competition is Monday, Oct. 1. For more information visit www.bucks.com/dance or call 414-227-0595.