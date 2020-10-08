Milwaukee Bucks Debut 'Bucks Vote 101' Video Series

In advance of the 2020 general election, the Milwaukee Bucks are introducing a four-part video series, “Bucks Vote 101,” which will feature conversations between Bucks sideline and digital reporter Zora Stephenson and local and national experts on important voting topics. The Bucks will release a new video every Thursday prior to Election Day on Nov. 3, with each video featuring a new topic and guest.

The Bucks Vote 101 series will debut on the Bucks Vote campaign’s website, Bucks.com/vote. The first video was released today and features a conversation with Stephenson and Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg discussing how to vote in Wisconsin. Watch today’s video below.

The remaining three videos will feature a conversation with students from universities across Wisconsin on youth voting (Oct. 15), information from When We All Vote Board Chair Valerie Jarrett and CEO Kyle Lierman about what’s on a ballot and what the role of elected officials is (Oct. 22), and a discussion with Molly McGrath of the ACLU on voter suppression and the impact of voting (Oct. 29).

For more information on the Bucks Vote 101 series or the Bucks Vote campaign, visit Bucks.com/vote. Fans can also register to vote, find out where to vote and how to vote absentee by visiting the Bucks Vote website.