Milwaukee Bucks, BMO Harris Bank and SecureFutures Team up with Milwaukee Area Schools to Implement Financial Literacy Program

The Milwaukee Bucks, BMO Harris Bank and SecureFutures have partnered to bring a best-in-class financial literacy program to Milwaukee area high school juniors and seniors. The goal of the program is to invest in Milwaukee’s youth to prepare them for managing money and to help change their behaviors about spending money at an influential age.

“Our partners at BMO Harris Bank share our passion and vision for positively influencing youth in our community,” said Bucks Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Arvind Gopalratnam. “This joint commitment allows us to expand access to SecureFutures financial literacy curriculum as well as connect local professionals within our organization to more youth across Milwaukee area schools.”

“We believe in supporting financial literacy education and promoting financial wellbeing among our younger generations because we know the impact financial decisions have on individuals and communities,” said Jud Snyder, President, BMO Harris Equipment Finance Company, and BMO’s Senior Executive in Milwaukee. “We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of the program to learn about financial matters and develop skills that will be essential throughout adulthood.”

Together, the Bucks and BMO Harris Bank will give a $25,000 grant to SecureFutures to implement their program at 11 Milwaukee locations. SecureFutures is a nonprofit agency that empowers teens with financial education skills and mentors. The Bucks and BMO Harris Bank will also work with SecureFutures to provide financial mentors to students in the program. In addition, the Bucks will give six tickets to every home game at Fiserv Forum this season to incentivize students in the program.

“This generous commitment will allow us to reach 2,000 more teens over the next two years, equipping them with the financial fundamentals they need to secure their futures,” said SecureFutures President and CEO Brenda Campbell. “It's encouraging to see visionary corporate leaders like the Milwaukee Bucks and BMO Harris Bank investing in the concrete needs of the community, transforming lives through the power of financial literacy and education.

The financial literacy program will be implemented at the following locations: Milwaukee Bradley Technology and Trade, James Madison High School, Milwaukee High School of the Arts, Barack Obama SCTE, Milwaukee North Division, Milwaukee Reagan, Milwaukee Pulaski, Milwaukee Vincent, Carmen, SaintA and Employ Milwaukee.

