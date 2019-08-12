Milwaukee Bucks Announce Schedule for 2019-20 Season

-- Milwaukee to play 24 contests on national television including Christmas Day game for second consecutive season –

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip-off the 2019-20 season at Houston on Thursday, Oct. 24 before returning to Milwaukee for the first two games of the season at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Miami and on Monday, Oct. 28 vs. Cleveland. The entire 2019-20 regular season schedule was announced today by the NBA.

The Bucks will play a total of 24 games on ABC, ESPN and TNT this season (up from 18 in 2018-19), including the season opener against the Rockets on TNT and a Christmas Day matchup at Philadelphia, which will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. CT on ABC. The previously announced NBA Paris Game 2020 between the Bucks and Charlotte Hornets – the NBA’s first-ever regular season game in Paris – will tip-off at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 24, from AccorHotels Arena.

Full season and half season ticket memberships for the Bucks’ second season in the world-class Fiserv Forum are available now. For more information on all the benefits and perks to becoming a Bucks season ticket member, or to purchase a membership, visit www.bucks.com/tickets.

Additional highlights of this season’s schedule include:

16 weekend home games at Fiserv Forum on Friday (4), Saturday (9) and Sunday (3)

24 games on ABC, ESPN and TNT

ABC: 4 games (Dec. 25 at PHI, Feb. 22 vs. PHI, March 14 vs. GSW, April 5 at BOS)



ESPN: 10 games (Oct. 30 at BOS, Nov. 6 at LAC, Dec. 11 vs. NOP, Jan. 8 at GSW, Feb. 12 at IND, Feb. 28 vs. OKC, March 4 vs. IND, March 6 at LAL, March 25 vs. HOU, April 1 vs. TOR)



TNT: 10 games (Oct. 24 at HOU, Nov. 21 vs. POR, Dec. 19 vs. LAL, Jan. 16 vs. BOS, Feb. 4 at NOP, Feb. 6 vs. PHI, Feb. 25 at TOR, March 12 vs. BOS, April 7 at PHI, April 9 vs. BKN)

11 back-to-backs (7 away/home, 4 away/away)

Two home matchups against the Bucks’ Eastern Conference Finals opponent from last season and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Wednesday, April 1

Two December games at Fiserv Forum against the Clippers on Friday, Dec. 6 and vs. the Lakers on Thursday, Dec. 19

An MLK Day evening contest at Fiserv Forum against the Chicago Bulls at 4 p.m.

A visit from the defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 14

Two season-long four-game homestands from Nov. 21-27 (vs. POR, vs. DET, vs. UTA, vs. ATL) and from March 12-19 (vs. BOS, vs. GSW, vs. MIA, vs. MEM)

Two season-long four-game road trips from Nov. 4-10 (at MIN, at LAC, at UTA, at OKC) and from Jan. 6-11 (at SAS, at GSW, at SAC, at POR)

The Bucks will play each team in the Eastern Conference four times except for Brooklyn (1 home, 2 away), Charlotte (1 home, 2 away), New York (2 home, 1 away) and Miami (2 home, 1 away). Milwaukee will play a home and road game against each Western Conference opponent. Additional schedule breakdowns are below.

The complete FOX Sports Wisconsin television schedule and WTMJ Radio slate for the Bucks’ 2019-20 season will be announced at a later date.

SCHEDULE BY MONTH (HOME/AWAY/NEUTRAL)

October: 4 games (2/2)

November: 16 games (7/9)

December: 15 games (9/6)

January: 13 games (7/5/1)

February: 11 games (5/6)

March: 15 games (8/7)

April: 8 games (3/5)

SCHEDULE BY DAY OF THE WEEK (HOME/AWAY/NEUTRAL)

Monday: 16 games (9/7)

Tuesday: 5 games (2/3)

Wednesday: 14 games (6/8)

Thursday: 10 games (8/2)

Friday: 13 games (4/8/1)

Saturday: 16 games (9/7)

Sunday: 8 games (3/5)

BACK-TO-BACKS