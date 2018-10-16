Milwaukee Bucks Announce Promotional and Theme Nights for 2018-19 Season at Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks have 29 promotional and theme nights scheduled for the 2018-19 season – the team’s first in the world-class Fiserv Forum. Highlights of the promotional and theme nights schedule for this season include six Fear the Deer nights featuring the Bucks’ alternate court and Statement uniforms, holiday celebrations on six different dates, Pride Night on Feb. 9 presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv on April 10.

The 2018-19 season also marks the return of the popular Bucks Night Out ticket package presented by MillerCoors, which includes a ticket to the game and a Coors Light or soda in a commemorative cup starting at $30. Fans have eight opportunities to take advantage of Bucks Night Out presented by MillerCoors, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 27 when Milwaukee hosts Orlando at Fiserv Forum. To purchase a Bucks Night Out ticket package presented by Coors Light, visit www.bucks.com/bno.

The complete promotional and theme schedule for the upcoming season is below:

Date Opponent Promotion/Theme Friday, Oct. 19 Indiana Opening Night Presented by Fiserv Monday, Oct. 22 New York Klement’s Milwaukee Monday Saturday, Oct. 27 Orlando Halloween Night Presented by Goodwill/Bucks Night Out Monday, Oct. 29 Toronto Klement’s Milwaukee Monday Wednesday, Nov. 14 Memphis We Energies Veteran’s Game/NBA Hoops for Troops Friday, Nov. 16 Chicago Fear the Deer Monday, Nov. 19 Denver Klement’s Milwaukee Monday Friday, Nov. 23 Phoenix Fear the Deer/Bucks Night Out Friday, Dec. 7 Golden State Fear the Deer Monday, Dec. 10 Cleveland Klement’s Milwaukee Monday Wednesday, Dec. 19 New Orleans Holiday Game/Season of Giving Thursday, Dec. 27 New York Bucks Night Out Saturday, Dec. 29 Brooklyn Bango’s Birthday Tuesday, Jan. 1 Detroit New Year’s Day Friday, Jan. 4 Atlanta Fear the Deer/Bucks Night Out Monday, Jan. 7 Utah Klement’s Milwaukee Monday Monday, Jan. 21 Dallas Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game Presented by We Energies/Klement’s Milwaukee Monday Friday, Jan. 25 Charlotte Fear the Deer/BUCKSFit Night Presented by Froedtert & MCW Saturday, Feb. 9 Orlando Pride Night Presented by Froedtert & MCW/Bucks Night Out Saturday, Feb. 23 Minnesota Bucks Night Out Saturday, March 9 Charlotte International Women’s Day/Bucks Night Out Sunday, March 17 Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Game Presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Friday, March 22 Miami Fear the Deer/Noche Latina Presented by Froedtert & MCW Saturday, April 6 Brooklyn Bucks Night Out Wednesday, April 10 Oklahoma City Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Fiserv

Additional details on Klement’s Milwaukee Monday’s, which will be held on six nights this season, will be announced soon. To purchase tickets to any of the promotional and theme nights for the Bucks 2018-19 season at Fiserv Forum, visit www.bucks.com/tickets.