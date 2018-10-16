Milwaukee Bucks Announce Promotional and Theme Nights for 2018-19 Season at Fiserv Forum

Posted: Oct 16, 2018

The Milwaukee Bucks have 29 promotional and theme nights scheduled for the 2018-19 season – the team’s first in the world-class Fiserv Forum. Highlights of the promotional and theme nights schedule for this season include six Fear the Deer nights featuring the Bucks’ alternate court and Statement uniforms, holiday celebrations on six different dates, Pride Night on Feb. 9 presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv on April 10.

The 2018-19 season also marks the return of the popular Bucks Night Out ticket package presented by MillerCoors, which includes a ticket to the game and a Coors Light or soda in a commemorative cup starting at $30. Fans have eight opportunities to take advantage of Bucks Night Out presented by MillerCoors, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 27 when Milwaukee hosts Orlando at Fiserv Forum. To purchase a Bucks Night Out ticket package presented by Coors Light, visit www.bucks.com/bno.

The complete promotional and theme schedule for the upcoming season is below:

Date Opponent Promotion/Theme
Friday, Oct. 19 Indiana Opening Night Presented by Fiserv
Monday, Oct. 22 New York Klement’s Milwaukee Monday
Saturday, Oct. 27 Orlando Halloween Night Presented by Goodwill/Bucks Night Out
Monday, Oct. 29 Toronto Klement’s Milwaukee Monday
Wednesday, Nov. 14 Memphis We Energies Veteran’s Game/NBA Hoops for Troops
Friday, Nov. 16 Chicago Fear the Deer
Monday, Nov. 19 Denver Klement’s Milwaukee Monday
Friday, Nov. 23 Phoenix Fear the Deer/Bucks Night Out
Friday, Dec. 7 Golden State Fear the Deer
Monday, Dec. 10 Cleveland Klement’s Milwaukee Monday
Wednesday, Dec. 19 New Orleans Holiday Game/Season of Giving
Thursday, Dec. 27 New York Bucks Night Out
Saturday, Dec. 29 Brooklyn Bango’s Birthday
Tuesday, Jan. 1 Detroit New Year’s Day
Friday, Jan. 4 Atlanta Fear the Deer/Bucks Night Out
Monday, Jan. 7 Utah Klement’s Milwaukee Monday
Monday, Jan. 21 Dallas Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game Presented by We Energies/Klement’s Milwaukee Monday
Friday, Jan. 25 Charlotte Fear the Deer/BUCKSFit Night Presented by Froedtert & MCW
Saturday, Feb. 9 Orlando Pride Night Presented by Froedtert & MCW/Bucks Night Out
Saturday, Feb. 23 Minnesota Bucks Night Out
Saturday, March 9 Charlotte International Women’s Day/Bucks Night Out
Sunday, March 17 Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Game Presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Friday, March 22 Miami Fear the Deer/Noche Latina Presented by Froedtert & MCW
Saturday, April 6 Brooklyn Bucks Night Out
Wednesday, April 10 Oklahoma City Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Fiserv

Additional details on Klement’s Milwaukee Monday’s, which will be held on six nights this season, will be announced soon. To purchase tickets to any of the promotional and theme nights for the Bucks 2018-19 season at Fiserv Forum, visit www.bucks.com/tickets.

Bucks

