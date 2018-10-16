Milwaukee Bucks Announce Promotional and Theme Nights for 2018-19 Season at Fiserv Forum
The Milwaukee Bucks have 29 promotional and theme nights scheduled for the 2018-19 season – the team’s first in the world-class Fiserv Forum. Highlights of the promotional and theme nights schedule for this season include six Fear the Deer nights featuring the Bucks’ alternate court and Statement uniforms, holiday celebrations on six different dates, Pride Night on Feb. 9 presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv on April 10.
The 2018-19 season also marks the return of the popular Bucks Night Out ticket package presented by MillerCoors, which includes a ticket to the game and a Coors Light or soda in a commemorative cup starting at $30. Fans have eight opportunities to take advantage of Bucks Night Out presented by MillerCoors, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 27 when Milwaukee hosts Orlando at Fiserv Forum. To purchase a Bucks Night Out ticket package presented by Coors Light, visit www.bucks.com/bno.
The complete promotional and theme schedule for the upcoming season is below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Promotion/Theme
|Friday, Oct. 19
|Indiana
|Opening Night Presented by Fiserv
|Monday, Oct. 22
|New York
|Klement’s Milwaukee Monday
|Saturday, Oct. 27
|Orlando
|Halloween Night Presented by Goodwill/Bucks Night Out
|Monday, Oct. 29
|Toronto
|Klement’s Milwaukee Monday
|Wednesday, Nov. 14
|Memphis
|We Energies Veteran’s Game/NBA Hoops for Troops
|Friday, Nov. 16
|Chicago
|Fear the Deer
|Monday, Nov. 19
|Denver
|Klement’s Milwaukee Monday
|Friday, Nov. 23
|Phoenix
|Fear the Deer/Bucks Night Out
|Friday, Dec. 7
|Golden State
|Fear the Deer
|Monday, Dec. 10
|Cleveland
|Klement’s Milwaukee Monday
|Wednesday, Dec. 19
|New Orleans
|Holiday Game/Season of Giving
|Thursday, Dec. 27
|New York
|Bucks Night Out
|Saturday, Dec. 29
|Brooklyn
|Bango’s Birthday
|Tuesday, Jan. 1
|Detroit
|New Year’s Day
|Friday, Jan. 4
|Atlanta
|Fear the Deer/Bucks Night Out
|Monday, Jan. 7
|Utah
|Klement’s Milwaukee Monday
|Monday, Jan. 21
|Dallas
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game Presented by We Energies/Klement’s Milwaukee Monday
|Friday, Jan. 25
|Charlotte
|Fear the Deer/BUCKSFit Night Presented by Froedtert & MCW
|Saturday, Feb. 9
|Orlando
|Pride Night Presented by Froedtert & MCW/Bucks Night Out
|Saturday, Feb. 23
|Minnesota
|Bucks Night Out
|Saturday, March 9
|Charlotte
|International Women’s Day/Bucks Night Out
|Sunday, March 17
|Philadelphia
|St. Patrick’s Day Game Presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
|Friday, March 22
|Miami
|Fear the Deer/Noche Latina Presented by Froedtert & MCW
|Saturday, April 6
|Brooklyn
|Bucks Night Out
|Wednesday, April 10
|Oklahoma City
|Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Fiserv
Additional details on Klement’s Milwaukee Monday’s, which will be held on six nights this season, will be announced soon. To purchase tickets to any of the promotional and theme nights for the Bucks 2018-19 season at Fiserv Forum, visit www.bucks.com/tickets.