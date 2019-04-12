Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. to Donate 573 Trees to More Than 100 Wisconsin Schools

The Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. (ATC) will donate 573 trees to more than 100 schools across Wisconsin as the result of the 2018-19 Trees for Threes program. The program, which is in its third season, pledges to donate one tree for every three-pointer the Bucks make at Fiserv Forum during the regular season.

The Bucks set a new franchise record this season by knocking down 573 three-pointers at home. Not only did this number shatter the previous franchise record of 355 threes made at home by the Bucks during the 2016-17 season, but it ranks as the fourth-most threes made by any team at home in NBA history.

Since the program’s inception in 2016-17, the Bucks and ATC have teamed up to donate a total of 1,271 trees to make Wisconsin communities and schools greener.

More information regarding the date and location of an upcoming tree planting ceremony will be announced at a later date.

About ATC

American Transmission Co. is a Wisconsin-based company that owns and operates the electric transmission system in portions of the Upper Midwest. Formed in 2001 as the nation’s first multi-state transmission-only utility, ATC operates more than 9,890 miles of transmission lines and 568 substations that help to keep the lights on in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.atcllc.com.