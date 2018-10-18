Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. Bring Back Trees for Threes for Third Season

The Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. (ATC) have teamed up for the third year to make schools across Wisconsin greener through the Trees for Threes program. As part of the program, which is beginning its third season, ATC will donate one tree for every 3-pointer the Bucks make at Fiserv Forum during the 2018-19 season. Those trees will then be planted in 2019 at schools across ATC’s service area in Wisconsin.

Last season, the Bucks made 343 3-pointers at home, resulting in 343 trees planted at 83 Wisconsin schools. Together with 355 3-pointers from the 2016-17 season, Trees for Threes has resulted in ATC donating nearly 700 trees to communities across Wisconsin.

“Our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Trees for Threes program is a win for local schools and the environment,” said ATC’s Director of Corporate Communications Anne Spaltholz. “ATC supports initiatives that have a positive impact on the environment, education, and health and well-being. Planting trees at schools aligns well with these initiatives, and we’re proud to continue our relationship with the Bucks to help accomplish this.”

School administrators in Wisconsin can sign up to receive one of the donated trees for their school on ATC’s registration page, beginning Oct. 19.

For more information on the Trees for Threes program, including a running tally of how many 3-pointers the Bucks have made at Fiserv Forum this season, visit www.bucks.com/trees.

American Transmission Co.

American Transmission Co. is a Wisconsin-based company that owns and operates the electric transmission system in portions of the Upper Midwest. Formed in 2001 as the nation’s first multi-state transmission-only utility, ATC has invested $4.5 billion to improve the adequacy and reliability of its infrastructure, which includes more than 9,600 miles of transmission lines and 560 substations. For more information, visit our website at www.atcllc.com.

