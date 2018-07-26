The Killers to Perform Grand Opening Concert at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Sept. 4

Global superstar rock band The Killers will perform the Grand Opening at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Tuesday, Sept. 4. The first-ever show at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will mark The Killers’ only Midwest appearance this fall. Tickets for the concert that will feature special guests and Milwaukee natives Violent Femmes will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 3, at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

“Grand Opening is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and we are so excited to make this an experience to remember with a stellar performance by The Killers and Milwaukee natives Violent Femmes,” said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin. “This is just the beginning. We are committed to bringing the best of sports and entertainment to Milwaukee.”

The Killers are a Las Vegas-based four-piece who formed in 2003, featuring the talents of singer/keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vanucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer. The band has received countless accolades for their artistic achievement, including multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards and more. The band, who have sold over 25 million albums worldwide, and headlined all of the world’s top festivals (Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury), released their newest studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, in September 2017, where it landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart the week of its release, as well as topping the charts in the U.K., Mexico and Australia. The album is the band’s fifth consecutive No. 1 in the U.K., and Brandon Flowers’ seventh U.K. No. 1 overall. The album’s hit single, “The Man,” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart.

Violent Femmes came together in 1981 and were quickly applauded as one of the most inventive and original bands of the era, constantly pushing forward with their singular blend of folk and punk, sarcasm and spirituality. The Milwaukee-based band first attracted attention while busking in front of their hometown’s Oriental Theatre. The performance caught the ears of that night’s headliners, Pretenders Chrissie Hynde and the late James Honeyman-Scott, who invited the young group to open the sold-out concert with a brief acoustic set. From there Violent Femmes released eight studio albums and more than a dozen iconic singles, among them such classics as “American Music,” “Gone Daddy Gone,” “Nightmares, “Add It Up,” and of course, “Blister In The Sun.” Violent Femmes’ remarkable three-decade-plus career has earned them cumulative worldwide sales in excess of 10 million, with 1983’s VIOLENT FEMMES awarded with RIAA platinum certification eight years after its initial release.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Opening on August 26, 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. The WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company. A naming rights partner will also be named.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.