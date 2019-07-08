Giannis MVP Celebration to Be Held Sunday, July 14 on Plaza at Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks and Nike are hosting a public celebration of Giannis Antetokounmpo winning his first MVP award. The Giannis MVP Celebration will take place on Sunday, July 14 from 2-5 p.m. on the plaza at Fiserv Forum, giving fans an opportunity to see Antetokounmpo presented with the MVP trophy and to check out his recently-released first signature shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1.

Antetokounmpo will be presented on stage with the MVP trophy by youth from a local Boys & Girls Club. The event will also include appearances by the Bucks Entertainment Network, DJs – including a headliner to be announced before the event – and food and beverage throughout the plaza.

The House of Hoops Freakmobile will be on site for fans to purchase Antetokounmpo Nike merchandise, with a limited number of his signature shoes available for purchase. The Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum will also be open during the event.

Fans planning to attend the Giannis MVP Celebration are encouraged to RSVP by visiting www.bucks.com/giannis.