Giannis Antetokounmpo Named KIA NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the KIA NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced today.

While leading the Bucks to an NBA-best 13-2 record in December, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points (1st in Eastern Conference), 12.4 rebounds (4th in Eastern Conference) and 5.2 assists per game. He also shot 55.0% from the field and 39.4% from three. In 13 games last month, Antetokounmpo tallied nine games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, including five with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds, and posted his third triple-double of the season.

On the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points (30.4, 2nd in NBA) and rebounds (13.0, 6th in NBA) per game in addition to 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.0 minutes per contest. He’s also shooting 55.6% from the field and has already set a new career-best with 56 threes made this season, helping the Bucks get off to the best start in franchise history with a league-best record of 31-5.

After also winning Player of the Month in Oct./Nov. of this season, Antetokounmpo has now won the award in six of the last seven months. Overall this is the seventh time Antetokounmpo has earned Player of the Month in his career.