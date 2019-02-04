Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, the NBA announced today. This is the second consecutive week and sixth time this season that Antetokounmpo has won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He’s now won Player of the Week nine times in his career.

With Antetokounmpo leading the way, Milwaukee went a perfect 3-0 last week, picking up wins at Detroit, at Toronto and at Washington to improve its NBA-best record to 38-13. He averaged 25.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per last week while shooting 51.0 percent from the field. This included a 37-point, 10-rebound performance in Saturday’s over Washington where Antetokounmpo set the franchise record for most free throws made without a miss as he went a perfect 17-for-17 from the charity stripe.

On the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. In addition to being named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for Oct./Nov. and December earlier this season, Antetokounmpo was voted a starter and captain for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game after receiving the most votes among Eastern Conference Players.