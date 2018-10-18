Fans Invited to Stay After Bucks Home Opener for Silent Disco at Fiserv Forum

Fans attending the Bucks home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, are invited to the Panorama Club following the game for Fiserv Forum’s first-ever silent disco. Held on the top floor of the venue with views overlooking the city skyline, participants will dance to music played through wireless headphones.

“We are thrilled to offer the Bucks Postgame Silent Disco to our fans to keep the fun going,” said Milwaukee Bucks Event Programming Manager T.J. Sagen. “Silent discos are an exciting and popular event, and Fiserv Forum’s Panorama Club with its nightclub ambiance is the perfect place for them to take place.”

Fans who purchased a Bucks ticket are eligible to buy a ticket to the Bucks Postgame Silent Disco. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 on the day of at the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office. Visit www.bucks.com/silentdisco for more information. Click here to learn how a Silent Disco works.

Fiserv Forum will offer postgame silent discos, in partnership with Silent Outings, on select dates throughout the season.