Cirque du Soleil brings its first ice show, CRYSTAL, to Milwaukee Fiserv Forum

Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to return to the Milwaukee area with its coolest arena show yet - Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTALfuses circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a surreal world where figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial feats. CRYSTAL will perform at Fiserv Forum from Wednesday, January 30 through Sunday, February 3 for 7 shows only.

Exclusively to Cirque Club members, tickets for CRYSTAL are available online starting Monday, September 17 at 10:00 am. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit www.cirqueclub.com. General ticket on sale for Milwaukee performances of CRYSTAL will be available starting September 21 at 10:00 am.

CRYSTAL marks Cirque du Soleil’s eighth Milwaukee appearance since 2006, and the production is excited to bring this first-of-kind show to Milwaukee’s new arena. Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats explore their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. This unique arena production showcases synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating alongside circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial straps and hand to hand.

Show Schedule – Wednesday, January 30 through Sunday, February 3rd, 2019

Wednesday, January 30 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 31 at 7:30 pm

Friday, February 1st at 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 2 at 4:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 3rd at 1:30 pm and 5:00 pm

More about CRYSTAL – A Breakthrough Ice Experience

Directed by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, Crystal, our misfit heroine, takes you on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be: confident, liberated, and empowered. CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.

CRYSTAL is suitable for all ages.