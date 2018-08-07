Bucks Sign Jordan Barnett to Training Camp Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Jordan Barnett to a training camp contract.

Barnett, 22, appeared in all five of the Bucks’ Las Vegas Summer League games in July and averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.6 minutes per game. The 6-foot-7 forward went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing the final two seasons of his collegiate career with Missouri after transferring from Texas. As a senior in 2017-18, Barnett averaged 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 32 games (all starts) with the Tigers while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from 3-point range.