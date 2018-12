The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled Christian Wood from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Wood has appeared in three games for the Herd this season and is averaging 23.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 33.4 minutes per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field. In his last outing at Delaware, Wood tallied a game-high 33 points with 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.