Bucks Promote Arvind Gopalratnam to Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Executive Director of Milwaukee Bucks Foundation

The Milwaukee Bucks have promoted Arvind Gopalratnam to Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and named him the Executive Director of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

“Arvind continues to demonstrate an enthusiastic commitment to the Milwaukee community and to growing the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation’s mission across the state,” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “As someone who grew up in the Milwaukee area, Arvind understands the issues affecting his hometown and has a passion to enact positive change to underserved populations.”

In his role, Gopalratnam will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Bucks Corporate Social Responsibility Department while furthering the philanthropic efforts statewide of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, which is dedicated to improving outcomes for underserved populations in Wisconsin by providing financial grants, developing innovative partnerships and supporting impactful ideas in youth education, youth health and wellness and community betterment.

Gopalratnam, a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, joined the Bucks in 2016 as Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. Prior to joining the Bucks, he served as Director of Communications for GE Healthcare.